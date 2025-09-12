Burnley vs. Liverpool: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Liverpool, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Premier League holders Liverpool visit newly-promoted Burnley in the 129th edition of this fixture between two North-West clubs at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, given Liverpool lengthy honours list in comparison to the Clarets, they also have the upper hand in this fixture, and have enjoyed recent domination over Burnley.

That was not always the case though, as some of the biggest meetings between the two have gone in favour of the Lancashire club.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 129

Burnley wins: 38

Draws: 29

Liverpool wins: 61

A fixture that dates back to 1894, Liverpool initially struggled against Burnley, drawing the first encounter 3-3, before suffering four successive defeats.

It was not long before Liverpool got their act together though, but not before losing the 1914 FA Cup final to Burnley, in what remains their only triumph in that competition.

Many of the early meetings between the clubs came in regional tournaments during the war, because the outbreak of World War One led to the formation of the Lancashire Section, where Liverpool won four of the eight meetings, scoring 27 goals in the process.

During World War Two, a similar process followed, as they met in the North Region War League, where the Reds were victorious in five of eight meetings, again filling their boots with 24 goals.

Shortly after WW2, Burnley performed more cup heroics over Liverpool though, beating them in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1947 in a replay, but sadly, the Clarets lost to Charlton Athletic in the final.

Burnley’s struggles in the final quarter of the 20th century meant the two sides did not face off in the league between 1976 and 2009, when the Clarets finally achieved their first promotion to the Premier League.

Their first season in the division did not end well though, as Burnley were instantly relegated, and suffered 4-0 defeats both home and away to Liverpool in 2009-10.

Liverpool have dominated in the modern era, winning on eight of their last nine trips to Turf Moor, and winning 14 of the 18 matches between the two clubs in the Premier League.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 10, 2024: Liverpool 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2022: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jul 11, 2020: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2019: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2019: Liverpool 4-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2018: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2018: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 16, 2017: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2017: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2016: Burnley 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2015: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2014: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2010: Burnley 0-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2009: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2005: Burnley 1-0 Liverpool (FA Cup)

Jan 04, 1997: Liverpool 4-0 Burnley (FA Cup)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 10, 2024: Liverpool 3-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2022: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 21, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Jul 11, 2020: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2019: Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2019: Liverpool 4-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2018: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Read more on Burnley vs Liverpool



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info