[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League | Gameweek 4
Sep 14, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

Burnley
vs.
Liverpool

Burnley lineup vs Liverpool: Predicted XI for Sunday's Premier League clash at Turf Moor

By , Reporter
Florentino to make his Clarets' debut: Predicted Burnley lineup vs. Liverpool
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Burnley could line up at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Burnley could hand a debut to new midfielder Florentino Luis when they welcome Liverpool to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Florentino, a former Portugal youth international, has arrived on a season-long loan from Benfica, where he played 45 times last season, and seven times already this term, and should slot nicely into Burnley’s midfield three.

Hannibal Mejbri could be the unfortunate man to miss out to accommodate Florentino, with Leslie Ugochukwu making a promising start since joining from Chelsea, while Josh Cullen is trusted hugely by manager Scott Parker.

Hjalmar Ekdal should also be fine to start after a recent knock, but Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are all expected to remain out with knee injuries.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is in for a busy afternoon, but he was very impressive for Slovakia during the international break, keeping clean sheets against both Germany and Luxembourg, making eight saves.

Lyle Foster is expected to lead the line, and he was also in form for South Africa, scoring and assisting against Lesotho, a few days after scoring at Old Trafford.

Parker is spoilt for choice in wide areas, so much so that Manuel Benson was allowed to leave on loan, so Marcus Edwards and Loum Tchaouna will be looking for an opportunity over Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jaidon Anthony this weekend.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony

Click here to see how Liverpool could line up on Sunday.

ID:581376:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2807:
Written by
Andrew Delaney
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!