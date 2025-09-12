Sports Mole looks at how Burnley could line up at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Burnley could hand a debut to new midfielder Florentino Luis when they welcome Liverpool to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Florentino, a former Portugal youth international, has arrived on a season-long loan from Benfica, where he played 45 times last season, and seven times already this term, and should slot nicely into Burnley’s midfield three.

Hannibal Mejbri could be the unfortunate man to miss out to accommodate Florentino, with Leslie Ugochukwu making a promising start since joining from Chelsea, while Josh Cullen is trusted hugely by manager Scott Parker.

Hjalmar Ekdal should also be fine to start after a recent knock, but Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are all expected to remain out with knee injuries.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is in for a busy afternoon, but he was very impressive for Slovakia during the international break, keeping clean sheets against both Germany and Luxembourg, making eight saves.

Lyle Foster is expected to lead the line, and he was also in form for South Africa, scoring and assisting against Lesotho, a few days after scoring at Old Trafford.

Parker is spoilt for choice in wide areas, so much so that Manuel Benson was allowed to leave on loan, so Marcus Edwards and Loum Tchaouna will be looking for an opportunity over Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jaidon Anthony this weekend.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony

