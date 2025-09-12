Sports Mole looks at how Liverpool could line up at away to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

New British record-signing Alexander Isak could make his Liverpool debut away to Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

After a summer-long saga, Isak finally got his move to the Reds, moving from Newcastle United for a whopping £125m, taking Liverpool’s summer spending close to the half-a-billion-pounds mark.

A start looks unlikely for Isak though, because an 18-minute cameo for Sweden in their 2-0 defeat to Kosovo on Monday is the only action he has seen since last season, so a spot on the bench awaits.

It would also be tough for manager Arne Slot to drop either Hugo Ekitike or Cody Gakpo from the starting XI given the starts both have made to the season, aiding heavily in making it three wins from three in August.

Gakpo scored for the Netherlands in Lithuania at the weekend, but Ryan Gravenberch was left out, allowing him more time to prepare for the return of club action.

Liverpool’s third Dutch international, Jeremie Frimpong, is one of two notable first-team absentees at present, along with Curtis Jones, but the right-back is not too far away from returning after a hamstring injury.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the unlikely deputy at right-back, but the Hungarian has been Liverpool’s best player this season, and he took all the headlines in the 1-0 win over Arsenal, scoring the phenomenal free kick that has since been voted Premier League Goal of the Month for August.

No team in the Premier League saw their players play as many minutes as Liverpool did during the international break, with their squad amassing 600 minutes more than Arsenal, and one of them to feature was Ibrahima Konate, who quickly recovered from a knock picked up in the win over the Gunners.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Click here to see how Burnley could line up on Sunday.



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info