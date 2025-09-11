Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley and Liverpool's Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Sunday with Alexander Isak set to debut.

Premier League champions Liverpool are set to travel to face promoted club Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday as both sides resume their campaigns following the international break.

Arne Slot's Reds have taken nine points from a possible nine so far, and fans will be hoping to see £125m man Alexander Isak make his debut, even if he is only ready to play a small role from the substitutes bench.

As for Scott Parker's Clarets, they have lost two of their three games to date, but they are 14th and have hope of surviving in the top flight after seeing the last six teams to reach the division from the Championship be relegated immediately.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to tune in to this weekend's action in Lancashire.

What time does Burnley vs. Liverpool kick off?

This clash will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Burnley vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will be on the road to Turf Moor, the 21,944-capacity ground that has been home to Burnley since 1883.

How to watch Burnley vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can stream the game via NOW TV, Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Highlights

Highlights will also be available on the Sky Sports+ app, as well as the club's individual media channels such as ALL RED Video and Clarets+.

Who will win Burnley vs. Liverpool?

Liverpool are undoubtedly the favourites for this weekend's clash, and they will be keen to maintain their 100% record as they seek to retain the Premier League title.

However, the Reds have looked less-than-stellar defensively in the opening stages of the campaign - though they were much improved against Arsenal - and Burnley are likely to be on the scoresheet.

That being said, Slot's side have faced the three strongest defences in the top flight this season and won on all three occasions, scoring eight goals in the process, and they will feel confident of outscoring the Clarets.

Isak should be on the bench, and while the champions will be hoping to avoid a situation where they need their new arrival to bail them out, the Swedish striker will offer some serious firepower as a substitute if necessary.



