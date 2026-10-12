Preview: Bristol City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to break into the Championship playoff places, Bristol City welcome Blackburn Rovers to Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

The Robins were held to a 1-1 draw away to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, while Tony Mowbray's side made it three games unbeaten with a 2-1 home victory over Welsh side Cardiff City.

Match preview

Following a disappointing second half of last season under Gerhard Struber and Roy Hodgson, Bristol City turned to Michael Skubala in the summer, with the aim of guiding the Robins to a maiden Premier League appearance.

Skubala, who recently led Lincoln City to the League One title, has made a solid start to life at Ashton Gate, with the South West outfit sitting 10th in the table after collecting 14 points from their opening nine league matches, courtesy of four wins, two draws and three defeats.

Such is the competitiveness of the Championship that Bristol City could climb as high as third on Tuesday night if they secure their fifth league victory of the season.

The Robins travelled to The Valley as favourites on Saturday but had to settle for a point after falling behind early against Charlton, before drawing level through a rare penalty shortly afterwards.

The result means Skubala's side have collected four points from a possible six across their matches either side of the international break.

However, having failed to score more than once in a game for over a month, improving their attacking output will be a priority.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for the visitors, Blackburn Rovers head south on the back of a home victory that lifted them to 13th in the table and extended their unbeaten run to three matches.

After an impressive win over playoff hopefuls Millwall and a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park before the extended international break, Rovers maintained their momentum upon the return of Championship action by edging past Cardiff City on Saturday.

First-half goals from Andri Gudjohnsen and Todd Cantwell proved enough to secure Blackburn's third league win of the season, despite Callum Robinson pulling one back for the Welsh side after the restart.

The recent upturn in form has come at an important time for Mowbray's side, who were sitting just one point above the relegation zone a little over a month ago.

One area in which Rovers have continued to impress is their attacking play, with 14 goals in nine league matches placing them comfortably among the division's more prolific sides after they struggled for goals last season.

Bristol City Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Bristol City endured one of the worst injury crises in the top four divisions last season but have enjoyed a much more settled campaign under Skubala so far.

Luke McNally made his first appearance in 608 days against Charlton on Saturday after an anterior cruciate ligament injury had kept the Irish defender sidelined.

Although he is now fit again, the quick turnaround in fixtures could see him rested.

Rio Cardines, the division's leading assist provider, is expected to remain in the back four, while Scott Twine, who scored Bristol City's goal in their latest outing, should retain his place.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns following their victory over Cardiff and could name an unchanged starting XI.

Gudjohnsen and Cantwell are expected to keep their places after finding the net at the weekend, while Sam Morsy should continue in midfield as he prepares to face the side he left just a few months ago.

Yuri Ribeiro remains Blackburn's only absentee ahead of their trip to Bristol.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Eissat, Atkinson, Cardines; Randell, De Keersmaecker; Hirakawa, Knight, Twine; Ballard

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

B. Toth, Alebiosu, Carter, McLoughlin, Pickering; S. Morsy, Montgomery; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

We say: Bristol City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

With a chance to break into the playoff places, Bristol City will be eager to return to winning ways and build on their recent results.

Blackburn's three-game unbeaten run suggests they will provide a stern test, but their struggles on the road could prove costly, and we expect the Robins to claim all three points at Ashton Gate.

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