Brighton lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 17:03

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas (all knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Maxim De Cuyper missed Monday’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth due to illness and will be assessed ahead of kickoff this weekend.

If fit, De Cuyper could be handed a start at left-back, which could lead to Ferdi Kadioglu battling with Joel Veltman for the right-back berth, while captain Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are both set to continue at centre-back.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will consider recalling midfield duo Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari, but Jack Hinshelwood and Pasal Gross may be preferred in the first XI, wile 40-year-old James Milner is another midfield option available for selection.

Diego Gomez and Brajan Gruda have featured regularly in recent matches, particularly the former, but Hurzeler may consider freshening up his attack by handing Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh starts in the final third with Kaoru Mitoma.

Danny Welbeck is the most likely Brighton player to lead the line, but Rutter is also an option and the same can be said for 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas who scored a stunning stoppage-time bicycle kick to salvage a point against Bournemouth last time out.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

