Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Bournemouth: Highlights, man of the match, stats as stunning bicycle kick from Charalampos Kostoulas earns the Seagulls a point

A stunning late bicycle kick from Charalampos Kostoulas earned Brighton & Hove Albion a point in Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Amex.

Intervention from VAR led to the referee awarding the visitors a first-half penalty, with Cherries attacker Amine Adli adjudged to have been fouled by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen inside the box.

Marcus Tavernier stepped up to score his fifth Premier League goal of the campaign, and the spot kick looked as if it would be enough to hand Andoni Iraola's side all three points.

However, Brighton had other ideas, with a late stunner from Kostoulas securing a point for the hosts, with the contest finishing 1-1 on Monday night.

The result has left Bournemouth into 15th spot in the Premier League table, while Brighton remain 12th, five points off fifth-placed Manchester United.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Adli had been booked for simulation before the decision was made to award Bournemouth a penalty - and that looked like it would be the story of the match.

In truth, it is a call that could have gone either way, but Brighton had every right to feel aggrieved.

There was still more than enough time for the home side to drag themselves back into the contest, and outstanding teenage talent Kostoulas provided the moment of the match in stoppage time, finding the back of the net with an overhead kick.

Bournemouth are still coming to terms with the exit of Antoine Semenyo, who had been in such wonderful form for the Cherries, but Adli proved to be a real threat, and there were certainly positives to take for the visitors.

It was a case of 'almost but not quite' for Bournemouth, but it will still go down as a decent point against a Brighton side that are still looking to push for a European finish.

BRIGHTON VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

Marcus Tavernier goal vs. Brighton (32nd minute, Brighton 0-1 Bournemouth)

Bournemouth take the lead from the penalty spot, with Tavernier firing the ball into the bottom corner after the referee had been sent across to the monitor to review a challenge.

Initially, Adli was booked for apparent simulation after falling under contact from Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen, but the referee eventually pointed to the spot after intervention from VAR, and Tavernier made no mistake.

Charalampos Kostoulas goal vs. Bournemouth (92nd minute, Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth)

Goodness me! What a goal that is! Brighton level the scores in the final exchanges as 18-year-old Kostoulas finds the back of the net with an incredible overhead kick.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAN PAUL VAN HECKE

Van Hecke was a dominant force at the back for Brighton, with the 25-year-old putting in a brilliant performance to help the Seagulls earn a point.

The Dutchman actually came up with the assist for his team's goal, while he won six aerial duels and finished with a pass success rate of 92%.

BRIGHTON VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 66%-34% Bournemouth

Shots: Brighton 17-12 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Brighton 5-2 Bournemouth

Corners: Brighton 11-6 Bournemouth

Fouls: Brighton 7-6 Bournemouth

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton's Premier League season continues on Saturday afternoon, with the Seagulls heading to Craven Cottage to tackle Fulham in one of the 3pm kickoffs.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium in Saturday's 5.30pm fixture.