Brighton lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 21:03

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Stefanos Tzimas, Adam Webster and Solly March all remain unavailable with knee injuries, while Yasin Ayari has missed the last three games with a shoulder problem and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Following last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round, head coach Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make a number of changes to his starting lineup, with first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen set to replace Jason Steele between the sticks.

Either Mats Wieffer or Ferdi Kadioglu could be preferred over Joel Veltman at right-back, while captain Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Maxim De Cuyper are set to complete the back four.

Carlos Baleba and Pascal Gross are two midfielders who could retain their places in the first XI, while Jack Hinshelwood - who scored the winning goal in Brighton’s 2-1 home win over Brentford in November - may also be handed a start.

Forty-year-old James Milner is set to begin as a substitute once again, but should be make an appearance this weekend, he will overtake Gareth Barry (653) and become the all-time record appearance-maker in the Premier League.

In attack, Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh could both be handed starts on the flanks, with Georgino Rutter operating in the number 10 role and Danny Welbeck starting ahead of Charalampos Kostoulas as the central striker.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Gross, Baleba; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

