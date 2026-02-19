Brentford lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 21:03

Brentford are set to be without just three injured players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva all remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, but head coach Keith Andrews is able to welcome back key attacker Kevin Schade from a three-match suspension.

Following Monday’s slender 1-0 victory over non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup fourth round, Andrews is expected to revert to his strongest possible side and will likely continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Schade is a strong contender to start on the left flank, with Dango Ouattara hoping to earn a recall on the right as top scorer Igor Thiago (17 Premier League goals) is expected to lead the line.

Mathias Jensen should fend off competition from Mikkel Dansgaard to operate in an advanced central role, while Yehor Yarmolyuk will push to start in the middle of the pitch ahead of either Jordan Henderson or Vitaly Yanelt.

Nathan Collins started against Macclesfield, but he has been benched for the last two Premier League games and Andrews will weigh up whether to recall the centre-back at the expense of Kristoffer Ajer.

Sepp van den Berg, Michael Kayode and Rico Henry are all set to begin in the back four, while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will return to replace Hakon Valdimarsson.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

