Fulham lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 17:02

Fulham could be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage.

Sasa Lukic was forced off with a muscle injury in the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat at Leeds United last weekend and has joined Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) in the treatment room, while Kenny Tete (thigh) and Emile Smith Rowe (knock) will both be assessed ahead of kickoff

However, head coach Marco Silva will be boosted by the return of Nigerian trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze following their spells away at the Africa Cup of Nations, and all three players could be in contention to start this weekend.

Bassey could replace Jorge Cuenca at centre-back and join Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen and Antonee Robinson in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

In the absence of Lukic, Iwobi could be deployed as a deep-lying midfielder alongside Sander Berge, unless Silva wishes to play Iwobi further forward and use either Harrison Reed or captain Tom Cairney in the middle of the pitch.

In-form Harry Wilson could either operate in a central role or battle for a start out wide with Chukwueze, Kevin, Ryan Sessegnon and Adama Traore, while Raul Jimenez is expected to continue up front – all five of the Mexican’s Premier League goals have put Fulham one goal ahead in a game this season, the highest such 100% record of any player.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez