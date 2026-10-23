Brighton lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Yankuba Minteh update provided by Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has indicated that winger Yankuba Minteh could play a part against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Seagulls head to Anfield on the weekend, and they could be boosted by the return of winger Minteh, though he may have to make his first appearance of the season from the bench.

In his absence, expect to see Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper stationed in wide roles either side of striker Charalampos Kostoulas.

Yasin Ayari played in an advanced position when the visitors beat Arsenal 3-0 at home before the international break, and he is set to reprise that role.

Stationed behind the playmaker, the physicality and technical qualities of Chema Andres and Pascal Gross will be needed in midfield.

In the backline, expect to see Luka Vuskovic partnered by Lewis Dunk, with the duo having both played exceptionally well this season.

Ferdi Kadioglu will be trusted at right-back, Olivier Boscagli is likely to be named as the team's left-back and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen can be pencilled in between the posts.

Brighton possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Andres; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match