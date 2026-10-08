Brentford lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Brentford are expected to be without Mikkel Damsgaard for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Damsgaard sustained “a bigger injury” to his ankle on international duty with Denmark and is set for a spell on the sidelines, joining young forward Kaye Furo (unspecified) in the treatment room.

However, Mathias Jensen (unspecified), Josh Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf) and Sepp van den Berg (groin) have all made progress in their recovery from injuries and could be in a position to return to the matchday squad.

Keith Andrews has overseen an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season for the Bees, who convincingly beat Chelsea 3-0 prior to the international break, and he is unlikely to make several changes to his starting lineup as a result.

Twenty-year-old summer signing Jannik Schuster produced a standout defensive display against Chelsea and should be rewarded with another start at centre-back next to Kristoffer Ajer, while Keane Lewis-Potter and new Italy international Michael Kayode will hope to continue as full-backs.

In the absence of Damsgaard, Andrews will consider handing Fabio Carvalho a start in an advanced central role, while Mamadou Sangare is another option who could be recalled to line up in centre-midfield next to Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt, who ranks first for interceptions (16) among all Premier League players so far this season.

Dango Ouattara was unable to represent Burkina Faso over the international break due to illness, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to return to Brentford’s squad this weekend.

Even if he is available for selection, Andrews will likely favour Jaidon Anthony and Kevin Schade in his first XI, with both players providing support in attack for striker Igor Thiago, who scored his first goal of the season against Chelsea last time out.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Sangare, Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Anthony, Thiago, Schade

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up against Brentford