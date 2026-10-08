Aston Villa lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Aston Villa could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Villa Park.

Amadou Onana (knee) and Ian Maatsen (ankle) are both sidelined with long-term injuries, while Pau Torres (hamstring), Matty Cash (dead leg), Alysson (muscle) and Marco Bizot (back) are all doubtful.

Summer signing Leon Goretzka (knee) is yet to make his debut for the club, but the midfielder has been targeting a return after the international break and could feature in the matchday squad this weekend, while 17-year-old starlet Brian Madjo (ankle) will also be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Johan Manzambi, another new arrival, scored and assisted on his full PL debut in Villa’s 3-2 away win over Tottenham three weeks ago, and the Swiss midfielder will hope to retain his starting spot on the left side, as captain John McGinn operates on the right.

Emiliano Buendia scored a stunning long-range goal against Spurs and should keep his spot in the number 10 role behind striker Nicolas Jackson, who was also on the scoresheet in North London.

Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes are the most likely pairing to start in centre-midfield, forcing both Ross Barkley and Lamare Bogarde to continue as substitutes.

A back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings and Matteo Ruggeri could remain intact in front of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, though Cash - if fit - and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will both be pushing to earn a recall.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi; Jackson

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Aston Villa