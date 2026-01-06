Team News: Brentford vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 19:30

Fighting for their European dreams in the Premier League, high-flyers Brentford and Sunderland are set to face off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Keith Andrews's Bees come into this clash having won three of their last four games, including a 4-2 thrashing of Everton at the weekend.

As for Regis Le Bris's Black Cats, they drew 1-1 on the road against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches but also their winless run to four.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Brentford and Sunderland.

BRENTFORD

Out: Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (ACL), Antoni Milambo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (AFCON), Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey