Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 22 Jan 2026 00:45

Hoping to translate their continental success into Premier League points, Liverpool will travel to take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola's Cherries are looking for just their second win in 15 games after drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

As for Arne Slot's Reds, they frustratingly drew 1-1 with Burnley last weekend, though a 3-0 Champions League triumph over Marseille on Wednesday could inspire them to a first victory in five top-flight matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday, January 24 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will make the trip down to the Vitality Stadium, the 11,307-capacity ground that has been home to Bournemouth in its various iterations since 1910.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Sky Go. Alternatively, viewers can catch the action on NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports subscription on the platform.

Highlights

Highlights will be accessible on the Sky Sports app moments after full time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the evening.

Match of the Day will also have highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures starting at 10:30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake in Bournemouth vs. Liverpool?

Bournemouth began the season with three wins from their first four league games, and looked to be on course for another push for European football, but they find themselves 15th this week after ending 2025 with a shocking run.

However, while Iraola's side have won just one of their last 14 outings across all competitions, they remain only eight points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, and nine behind Saturday's fourth-placed visitors.

The Cherries' sole victory since the start of November 2025 saw them beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on January 7, and if they can get the better of Liverpool this weekend then they could leapfrog both the Lilywhites and Crystal Palace to move up to 13th.

Meanwhile, the Reds have endured a surprisingly tough campaign of their own so far, and though they have left the type of form that saw them lose nine in 12 last autumn firmly in the past, the champions are on a run of four without a win in the Premier League.

Having Mohamed Salah back to join Hugo Ekitike up top could help Slot's men to get results over the line, but the club will be wary of the fact that they are within three points of every team down to ninth-placed Sunderland.

As a result, this game is a must-win for Liverpool, whose lacklustre four goal-difference means that their place in the top four - and even top eight - is far from secure.