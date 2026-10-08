Bournemouth lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI as Marco Rose picks Alex Scott replacement

Lewis Cook could replace the injured Alex Scott when Bournemouth face Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Scott leads the Cherries' list of injury concerns alongside Eli Junior Kroupi, while Julian Araujo and Justin Kluivert are nursing thigh and muscle problems, respectively.

Veljko Milosavljevic, Amine Adli and David Brooks have not been ruled out, although none of the trio are guaranteed to be involved against the Club World Cup holders.

Cook is therefore in line to partner Tyler Adams at the base of midfield, with Adam Smith, James Hilli, Antonio Silva and Adrien Truffert forming the back four ahead of Djordje Petrovic.

Further forward, Evanilson should spearhead the Bournemouth attack, supported by Rayan, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier.

The latter is the only Bournemouth player to have scored more than once this season, having found the net on the road against Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Tavernier is now aiming to score in a third successive Premier League away fixture, having established himself as one of Rose's most reliable attacking threats.

Indeed, the wide man also struck at Nottingham Forest in May, meaning that he could find the net in a fourth consecutive away appearance across the Cherries' last two seasons.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Bournemouth