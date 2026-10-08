Chelsea lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI as Xabi Alonso's Blues sweat over Moises Caicedo fitness

Moises Caicedo appears unlikely to start against Bournemouth after seemingly being absent from Chelsea's training photos this week.

The Ecuador international's possible absence could see Romeo Lavia and Jordan Henderson form the central midfield partnership at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James is another doubt for the Blues, potentially leaving Pedro Neto and Pep Chavarria to operate as the wing-backs if Xabi Alonso opts for a three-man defence.

Cole Palmer will be assessed after missing the recent international break, but the England international could return to support Morgan Rogers behind the central striker.

Joao Pedro may be a more significant absentee, though, as Saturday's contest could come too soon for the Brazilian following his knee issue.

That would leave Danny Welbeck in line to lead the attack, while Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha may only be ready to return from the bench despite resuming training.

Alonso has already alternated between a back three and a back four since taking charge, leaving uncertainty over how Chelsea will shape up after three weeks without a club fixture.

However, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill could form the defensive trio in front of Emiliano Martinez as the Blues adopt another variation against the Cherries.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Chelsea