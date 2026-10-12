Bayern Munich news: Major Harry Kane contract update following 'extremely comfortable' comment

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has provided an update on the contract situation of star striker Harry Kane.

The 33-year-old - who is one of the favourites to lift the Balon d'Or at the end of this month - has made a sensational start to the Bundesliga season, scoring three goals and laying on three assists across six matches.

The likes of Kane and Michael Olise will be sensing a great opportunity to add to their attacking tallies this week, when Vincent Kompany's side make the trip North to face Viking FK in the Champions League.

The talismanic Englishman is supposedly wanted by Manchester United and Barcelona, however, recent reports are hinting towards an extended period in Bavaria for the former Tottenham Hotspur hero.

Since making the high-profile switch from North London during the summer of 2023, Kane has scored 152 goals in 155 matches for the Bundesliga champions, winning consecutive league titles in 2025 and 2026.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

'Very optimistic' Bayern president discusses Kane future

England's all-time leading goalscorer Kane signed a bumper four-year contract at Bayern Munich in August 2023, meaning that the veteran could become a free agent at the end of this season.

That being said, both the player and the club have expressed their willingness to agree new terms, committing the 33-year-old's footballing future to the Germans past the conclusion of 2026-27.

Recently quizzed on the contract situation of Kane, Bayern Munich president Heiner said: “New deal for Harry Kane? I'm very optimistic.

"The talks are going very well. Harry and his family feel extremely comfortable in Munich. I am very, very optimistic it will get done soon.”

It remains to be seen whether Kane signs a new contract before the Balon d'Or ceremony on November 26, when he could become the first Englishman to win the prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

© Imago / MIS

Kane to continue at the very top

Remarkably labelled as a one-season wonder for Spurs in 2014-15, Kane is into his 13th straight season as a world-class striker on the European scene, and should pick up the Balon d'Or trophy in London later this month.

Given his continued excellence, an extension of his stay at Bayern Munich is a logical step, with Kompany's men set to dominate German football for years to come ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

At some point, though, the interest of Barcelona could tempt Kane into an Allianz Arena departure, whilst Manchester United - in their current state - can only dream of signing the 33-year-old.