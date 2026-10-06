Man United, Barcelona dealt Harry Kane blow as Bayern Munich make 'breakthrough' in contract talks

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a breakthrough in discussions with England captain Harry Kane over a new contract.

Kane has been at his prolific best during his three years at Bayern, racking up 152 goals in 154 competitive appearances.

The 33-year-old netted 61 of those strikes during the 2025-26 campaign, a sensational return that has made him one of the main contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

However, there has been some uncertainty surrounding his future in Germany, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

© Imago / MIS

Kane on verge of new Bayern contract

Manchester United and Kane's former club Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the England striker.

La Liga leaders Barcelona were also said to be keeping a close eye on Kane's situation at the Allianz Arena.

However, Kane's potential suitors are set to be disappointed, with Florian Plettenburg reporting that a 'breakthrough' has been made in contract negotiations with Bayern.

The proposed deal would see Kane commit to the German giants until the summer of 2029, which will take him close to his 36th birthday.

There are some final details that need to be ironed out, but it seems only a matter of time until the new contract will be made official.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Could Bayern stay help Kane extend England career?

Kane has already etched his name as England's greatest-ever goalscorer, but a major tournament trophy still eludes him.

In theory, he will most likely only have two more chances at Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup, but maintaining his physical condition will be key to his hopes of representing England into his mid-to-late thirties.

Staying in the Bundesliga may help his longevity, partly due to the fact that the league is 34 games long, compared to the 38-game seasons of the Premier League and La Liga.

With Bayern the dominant force in the Bundesliga, some of the matches are less physically demanding, and there is greater room for rotation in a league that is usually ruled by one team.