Harry Kane: How Ballon d'Or contender stepped closer to Champions League history for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has become only the second player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive appearances after finding the back of the net for Bayern Munich against Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

The England captain reached the landmark during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with former North London rivals Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on matchday three of the ongoing Champions League campaign.

After Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute, Kane provided the assist for Alphonso Davies to level the contest 10 minutes later.

The 33-year-old striker then converted a 61st-minute penalty to put the German champions ahead before Declan Rice netted an 82nd-minute equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

Across his 10-game scoring run in Europe's premier club competition, Kane has registered 13 goals and four assists.

Only two players have scored in 10 or more consecutive Champions League games: ◎ 11 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2017/18) ◉ 10 - Harry Kane (current) One step closer to breaking ANOTHER record. ? https://t.co/Q09uAl6rZC — Squawka (@Squawka) October 21, 2026

Kane: Closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

By finding the net for a 10th successive match, Kane moved clear of the nine-game streaks previously recorded by Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United in 2002-03 and Robert Lewandowski across two separate spells for Bayern Munich in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The Englishman now sits just one match shy of the all-time Champions League record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in 11 consecutive appearances for Real Madrid between 2017 and 2018.

Kane will have the opportunity to equal Ronaldo's benchmark when Bayern travel to face Atletico Madrid in their next European fixture.

Will Kane win 2026 Ballon d'Or?

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The Bayern forward is undeniably one of the leading contenders to claim the individual award to be presented on October 26 in London.

Kane scored a staggering 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for Vincent Kompany's side in 2025-26, while also scoring three goals for England en route to the Three Lions reaching the 2026 World Cup semi-final.

Lamine Yamal is believed to be the favourite, given that the Barcelona sensation was part of Spain's World Cup-winning side, even if he failed to reach his lofty heights in performance, having claimed the La Liga title in 25-26.

Kylian Mbappe is also in contention after a strong individual season for Real Madrid before becoming the all-time World Cup leading goalscorer, but the Frenchman could pay the price for collective failures to claim big prizes.