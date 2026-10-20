The data behind Yamal vs Neymar football’s most discussed comparison

The comparison is irresistible and impossible to dismiss entirely. Lamine Yamal plays as though he enjoys the game the way Neymar did at the same age — the same irreverence, the same movement, the same wide shorts sitting unnecessarily low. The physical gestures during a dribble, the willingness to take on defenders in tight spaces, the ability to desequilibrate matches even when the opposition knows exactly what is coming.

But calling Yamal a new version of Neymar would flatten two careers that overlap in some areas and diverge clearly in others. A statistical comparison of their first three full professional seasons reveals a player who scored significantly fewer goals — but whose overall contribution to team attacks was strikingly similar.

Barcelona news: what the numbers show from their first three seasons

Neymar’s first three complete seasons at Santos, from 2009 to 2011, produced 80 goals and 40 assists across 155 appearances. He won two Campeonato Paulista titles, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores during that period.

Yamal’s first three complete seasons in Barcelona’s senior squad, from 2023-24 to 2025-26, produced 49 goals and 45 assists across 150 appearances. His honours include two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.

The 31-goal gap is significant and reflects genuine differences in their profiles at the equivalent stage of development. Neymar was operating as a more direct goalscorer at Santos, playing in a system built substantially around his individual brilliance in a league that offered fewer of the defensive structures he would later encounter in Europe. Yamal operates in a system that deploys him as a wide creator for a Barcelona side full of attacking players — his assists total is actually higher than Neymar’s across the same number of seasons.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Barcelona news: similar instincts, different contexts

Both players became targets for opposition defences while still teenagers. Both continued to find ways to unsettle opponents despite having their tendencies well-scouted. The irreverence is not merely aesthetic — it reflects a shared willingness to attempt high-difficulty actions that a more conservative player would avoid.

The contexts, however, differ considerably. Neymar at Santos was the undisputed focal point of a club whose ambitions were scaled to South American competition. Yamal at Barcelona has developed within an elite European environment, competing in La Liga and the Champions League from the age of 15, in a squad that has simultaneously included Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and, now, players of the calibre of Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon.

That makes direct comparison difficult but not meaningless. The volume of assists Yamal has accumulated in three seasons — one more than Neymar’s tally — suggests a player who has been more consistently integrated into collective attacking play rather than being the sole outlet for his team’s creativity.

The comparison is most useful not as a way of deciding who was better at nineteen, but as a framework for understanding what kind of player Yamal is: someone whose instincts are recognisable to those who watched Brazilian football in the early 2010s, but whose career is being constructed in a different competitive environment and around a different set of collective demands.

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Barcelona news: Neymar’s goalscoring explosion versus Yamal’s more gradual progression

The gap in goals requires context. Neymar’s 2010 campaign at Santos was extraordinary: 42 goals and 22 assists in 60 matches, according to Transfermarkt. He was not merely a creator who generated chances for team-mates — he was a high-volume finisher capable of deciding matches across multiple competitions from the age of eighteen.

Yamal’s progression has followed a different arc, though the direction of travel is unmistakable. In his first full season, 2023-24, he scored seven goals and registered seven assists in 50 appearances. In 2024-25, that became 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 matches. The following season he scored 24 and assisted 17 in 45 games. Each year has produced more direct contributions to goals than the last.

The Santos context matters. Neymar accumulated his goals partly in the Campeonato Paulista — a regional competition that provides higher match volumes and encounters against opponents of varied quality. Yamal’s equivalent appearances have been in La Liga and the Champions League, including ten European matches in his first full season alone. The Campeonato Paulista is not a lesser competition, but it generates more scoring opportunities than the formats in which Yamal has developed.

Barcelona news: the tactical functions that make comparison complicated

Both players use the dribble not merely to beat a defender but to alter a team’s defensive structure. That is where the visual comparison has its strongest footing — the movement, the willingness to receive in congested spaces, the persistence after losing the ball.

The functions assigned to each, however, diverge meaningfully. Neymar at Santos was the central reference for attack and creation simultaneously. His freedom of movement across positions — cutting inside from the left, arriving late into the box, dropping deep to receive — made him genuinely unpredictable for opponents. His use of both feet widened the angles available to him.

Yamal is more clearly defined as a right-sided creator who cuts inside onto his left foot. That is a specific and legitimate profile in the modern game — one that creates danger by forcing left-backs to choose between holding their defensive line or tracking him as he moves centrally. But it is a narrower operational role than Neymar occupied at the same age.

At Santos, the system accommodated Neymar’s movements and was partially constructed around enabling them. At Barcelona, Yamal operates within a collective structure where positional discipline and rational space occupation are central demands. The dribble is not an isolated event but part of a coordinated attempt to draw pressure and release runners elsewhere.

© Iconsport / ANP

Barcelona news: the irreverence both players share — and what makes it different

There is a quality in Yamal’s game that resists statistical reduction: the willingness to attempt difficult actions without hesitation, to accept responsibility in tight spaces, to stay engaged after a mistake. Neymar had it too, and it was central to his identity as a player in his Santos years.

The risk in the comparison lies in allowing it to extend beyond description into prediction. Neymar was framed early in his career as Pelé’s successor — a label that magnified every decision he made and applied external expectation to choices that were his alone. Yamal already faces comparisons that carry similar weight, and the two players have developed in different cultural and media contexts. Surface resemblances, however striking, cannot forecast how a career unfolds.

The most accurate way to use the comparison is as a descriptive tool. Neymar and Yamal share an instinctive use of individual skill as a way of shifting the balance of a game, not just executing a move. Neymar achieved a higher goalscoring volume in his first three complete seasons; Yamal has matched or exceeded him in assists and has done so in a significantly higher standard of competition at each stage.

That makes Yamal neither the new Neymar nor something categorically different. It makes him a specific and remarkable player who shares enough with his predecessor to make the comparison compelling, and enough differences to deserve a separate analysis on his own terms.