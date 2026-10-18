Ballon d’Or 2026: Is Lamine Yamal the favourite over Harry Kane?

With the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony approaching, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane have compelling cases for football’s most prestigious individual award, but has the Barcelona forward done enough to move ahead of the Bayern Munich striker?

Eight days from now, at the London Palladium on October 26, football will crown its best player of the year.

For much of the season, Kane has put himself at the head of the queue for the award. The Bayern Munich striker delivered extraordinary goalscoring numbers, won a second consecutive Bundesliga title, completed a domestic double and claimed the European Golden Shoe. By almost any measure, it was an exceptional campaign.

But Kane was not the only player making a case for football’s most prestigious individual honour, and the race has taken another turn in the final weeks before the ceremony.

Yamal, the 19-year-old Barcelona forward who helped Spain win the World Cup in July, has emerged as a leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

While Kane’s campaign has been defined by prolific goalscoring and domestic success, Yamal’s World Cup triumph has strengthened his credentials for football’s most prestigious individual honour.

With the ballots already cast and the ceremony approaching, Sports Mole asks whether Yamal is the rightful favourite, or whether the World Cup wave is carrying him past a man whose season, by the numbers, was arguably the finest of any player in European football.

Ballon d’Or: Kane’s extraordinary goalscoring campaign

© Imago / Beautiful Sports International

Any discussion about the 2026 Ballon d’Or must begin with Kane’s remarkable output for Bayern Munich.

The England international enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2025-26, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for the German champions.

His 36 Bundesliga goals earned him the league’s top scorer award and the European Golden Shoe, while his performances helped Bayern retain the Bundesliga title and win the DFB-Pokal.

At international level, Kane added six goals at the 2026 World Cup as England secured third place, giving the striker another major achievement to place alongside his club form.

The numbers are staggering by any standard. In a different year, they might have been enough to settle the debate.

The question is whether this is a different kind of year.

Ballon d’Or: Barcelona Success and Yamal's World Cup Glory

At 19, Yamal has already established himself as one of the most influential young players in world football. He was also runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

The Barcelona forward enjoyed another impressive domestic campaign in 2025-26, helping his side retain the La Liga title and earning the league’s Player of the Season award.

He finished the league campaign with 16 goals and 12 assists, underlining his importance to Barcelona’s attacking play.

Unlike Kane, whose case is built heavily around his extraordinary goalscoring record, Yamal offers a different profile. His ability to beat defenders, create opportunities and influence matches from wide areas makes him a difficult opponent to contain.

Nevertheless, Barcelona’s domestic success is only part of the argument in his favour. The 2026 World Cup could be the defining element of Yamal’s Ballon d’Or campaign.

At the international level, he became part of a Spain side that lifted the World Cup after defeating Argentina 1-0 following extra time in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The triumph added the biggest international prize in football to Yamal’s growing collection of honours, following Spain’s European Championship success in 2024.

Yamal’s involvement in Spain’s triumph strengthens his credentials, although the achievement must be considered in the context of the entire team’s contribution rather than attributed to one player alone.

The question is whether that international success gives him an advantage over Kane, whose own season was defined by exceptional individual production and domestic trophies.

Ballon d’Or: Does the World Cup give Yamal the edge?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto/Azzuu/PictureAlliance

Major international tournaments have often played an important role in shaping the Ballon d’Or conversation.

The most legitimate question mark over Yamal’s candidacy concerns his individual output at the World Cup itself. One goal and no assists across his eight appearances is not, on the surface, the kind of tournament return that would ordinarily settle a Ballon d’Or debate.

Kane, meanwhile, scored six goals for England, underlining his ability to deliver on the biggest international stage.

The statistical argument therefore favours the England captain in terms of goalscoring, but context matters.

Yamal’s World Cup was not defined solely by his personal numbers. His dribbling ability, directness and willingness to take on defenders offered Spain an attacking outlet, while his movement and creativity helped stretch opposition defences.

The broader history of the Ballon d’Or also supports the argument that major tournament success can influence the vote. The World Cup provides a stage on which players can define their seasons and strengthen their claims to individual recognition.

Yamal won it with Spain. Kane helped England finish third. However, the difference in their teams’ final positions should not automatically determine the outcome. Voters must also consider each player’s individual performances, consistency and contribution to his team’s success.

Ballon d’Or: What winning at 19 would mean for Yamal

© Iconsport / Zuma

Should Yamal’s name be called at the London Palladium on October 26, the significance of the moment would extend far beyond the trophy itself.

At 19 years and 105 days, he would become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in the history of the award, breaking the record held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who won the prize at 21 years and 92 days in 1997.

The comparison with Ronaldo is instructive. The Brazilian was already regarded as a generational phenomenon at that age, combining pace, power and technical brilliance during a remarkable spell at Barcelona before moving to Inter Milan.

Yamal, at a similarly early stage of his career, is already being discussed among football’s elite. His combination of close control, acceleration, creativity and confidence has made him one of the sport’s most exciting young talents.

Yet his age should be a secondary consideration in the Ballon d’Or debate. The award is intended to recognise the outstanding player of the year, not simply the most promising young footballer.

His youth makes a potential victory historic, but it is the quality of his season that would have to justify it.

Ballon d'Or verdict: Is Yamal now the favourite over Kane?

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or presents a compelling contrast between two outstanding campaigns, but the underlying debate remains finely balanced.

Kane’s season, measured purely by output, was one of the finest any player has produced in European football in recent memory. His 61 goals for Bayern Munich, European Golden Shoe and domestic double provide a formidable argument for the England captain.

His six goals at the World Cup further strengthen his case, particularly given England’s third-placed finish.

Yamal, meanwhile, can point to his performances for Barcelona, his La Liga title and his involvement in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

The argument that Kane’s individual brilliance deserves recognition above Yamal’s collective success is not without merit. Equally, the Barcelona forward’s influence cannot be reduced to his World Cup statistics alone.

The Ballon d’Or has never been purely a numbers competition. It recognises individual performances, team achievements and the overall impact a player makes across the season.

On October 26, football will discover whether Kane becomes the first Englishman to win the men’s Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, or whether Yamal makes history by becoming the youngest winner the award has ever seen.