Hansi Flick makes Raphinha return decision ahead of Barcelona clashes with PSG and Real Madrid

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha is available for Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Betis, but has warned that the Brazilian's desire to return to the starting XI will not dictate his recovery plan ahead of crucial matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has missed Barcelona's last two matches after suffering a right thigh problem while representing Brazil during the international break.

Although medical examinations ruled out a serious injury, Flick opted to keep Raphinha on the sidelines for the victories over Getafe and Galatasaray, mindful of the muscular problems that disrupted his previous campaign.

The decision has allowed the winger additional recovery time, with Barcelona maintaining their perfect start to the season in his absence.

However, with three demanding fixtures approaching in eight days, Flick faces a delicate decision over how quickly to reintegrate one of his most influential attacking players.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, the German confirmed that Raphinha had resumed full training and would be available against Betis, although he stopped short of promising him a starting place.

Flick explains why Raphinha will not be rushed back

"If you ask him, he'll tell you he's ready to start, but for me, I have to take it step by step with him," Flick told reporters.

"He trained well with the group yesterday, but we still have a lot of matches to play over the coming days and weeks, so we have to manage the situation."

"The good news is that he'll be available, and so will Frenkie."

The comments suggest that Raphinha could initially be used from the bench against Betis, allowing him to regain match fitness without immediately taking on a full workload.

Flick's caution is understandable given the problems the Brazil international experienced during the 2025-26 campaign.

Raphinha suffered several injuries affecting the same thigh, including a setback that resulted in a 58-day absence after an earlier attempt to accelerate his recovery.

That experience has influenced Barcelona's approach to his latest problem, with the coaching staff determined to avoid exposing him to unnecessary risks.

The decision is particularly significant because of Raphinha's extraordinary contribution during the opening weeks of the season.

Before his injury, the former Leeds United winger had registered 14 goals and three assists in just eight appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of Europe's most productive attacking players.

His absence has nevertheless provided opportunities for other members of Flick's squad.

Former Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus scored on his first Barcelona start against Getafe, while Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez have also been used in advanced attacking roles.

Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi provide additional options in wide areas, with both players scoring during Tuesday's 4-1 Champions League victory over Galatasaray.

Barcelona's continued success has therefore reduced the immediate pressure on Flick to restore Raphinha to the starting XI before he is fully prepared.

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PSG and Real Madrid fixtures shape Barcelona's Raphinha plans

Barcelona's next three matches will provide a significant examination of Flick's squad management.

The Catalan giants visit third-placed Real Betis on Saturday before travelling to Paris to face reigning European champions PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 20.

Five days later, they host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season, a match that could have important implications for the La Liga title race.

Raphinha's return would provide a considerable boost ahead of those fixtures, particularly given his goalscoring form and importance to Barcelona's pressing system.

However, Flick has not indicated that the winger is being deliberately rested for either PSG or Madrid. His priority is to manage the Brazilian's recovery according to his physical condition rather than commit to a specific return to the starting line-up.

Barcelona have won all 10 of their competitive matches this season, scoring 43 goals, and the German has enough attacking alternatives to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

The availability of Frenkie de Jong offers another boost, with the Netherlands international also recovering from a knee injury that has prevented him from featuring this season.

Flick confirmed that De Jong is ready to receive some playing time against Betis, although his return will likewise be managed carefully.

The Barcelona manager must also consider the workload of Lamine Yamal, who has been heavily involved throughout the team's remarkable winning run.

For Raphinha, Saturday's encounter could provide the first competitive minutes of his comeback.

Whether he starts against PSG three days later will depend on how his recovery progresses, with Flick determined to avoid another setback during one of Barcelona's most demanding periods of the season.