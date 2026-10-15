Barcelona lineup vs. Real Betis: Predicted XI for La Liga leaders including Raphinha decision

Barcelona are expected to welcome Raphinha back into their squad for Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Betis in Seville.

The Brazil international has missed the team's last two matches with a thigh issue that he sustained while representing his country during the September/October international break.

However, Raphinha has trained ahead of this contest and is expected to return, most likely off the bench in the second half of the fixture.

Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, has recovered from a long-term knee injury and is also in line to make the squad in what would be another major boost for the Catalan side.

There could be a spot in the final third of the field for Gabriel Jesus, although Dani OImo played as a false nine against Galatasaray in the Champions League last time out and is another option in that area for the La Liga champions.

Eric Garcia suffered a cut to his knee during the clash with Galatasaray, but the Spain international is available to start, but Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) will miss the match.

There could also be a spot at left-back for Xavi Espart, with Joao Cancelo potentially dropping down to the bench.

Lamine Yamal will again be involved from the first whistle, as the Spaniard looks to add to the eight goals and nine assists that he has managed at club level this term.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G Jesus, Gordon