Lionel Messi's greatest goals of all time after Inter Miami icon reaches 900 career landmark

By Ben Knapton | 19 Mar 2026 09:54

"He scores! Lionel Messi!"

How many times have football fans heard commentators bellow that inevitable phrase over the years?

While statistically not the greatest goalscorer to have ever laced up a pair of boots - that accolade currently belongs to his perpetual on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo - the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has now joined his Portuguese counterpart in the exclusive 900-goal club.

Messi's latest landmark strike came in the early exchanges of Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville, as he collected Sergio Reguilon's cutback on his left foot, was forced slightly wide, but nevertheless found a gap in between some Nashville legs to pick out the bottom corner.

Messi and Miami's night was ruined by Nashville advancing to the quarter-finals on away goals, but the 38-year-old's milestone achievement unsurprisingly made more headlines.

From 900 to five, Sports Mole picks out the best goals Messi has scored in his glittering career after this milestone achievement.

5. Lionel Messi solo goal vs. Real Madrid (Champions League, 2010-11)

© Iconsport / Alfaqui

A goal that was perhaps as much about the assist as it was the strike itself, Messi's spectacular solo run against Real Madrid in the 2010-11 Champions League semi-finals can be regarded as the greatest of his 26 El Clasico goals.

The Argentine had already broken the deadlock late in the second half, before combining beautifully with midfield maestro Sergio Busquets, who simply stood still, nonchalantly flicked the ball into his teammate's path, and let Messi do the rest.

Lassana Diarra, Sergio Ramos, Raul Albiol and Marcelo were all no match for the South American sensation, who escaped from a sea of white shirts before finding the far side of the net, with his weaker foot, while off balance.

4. Lionel Messi free kick vs. Liverpool (Champions League, 2018-19)

Liverpool face an almighty task if they are to reach the Champions League final, after Lionel Messi handed Barcelona a huge advantage at the Nou Camp.



Report: https://t.co/5neHRFyv8z #BARLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/Y8Nre3Y8JP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 1, 2019

Liverpool fans are currently watching the dynamic Dominik Szoboszlai score free kicks for fun in front of the Kop, but in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, the Reds were subjected to what was - in our view - Messi's finest dead-ball strike so far.

Some goalkeepers simply stand and watch Messi's free kicks sail into the top corner, while some make futile attempts to get a fingertip to the ball; Alisson Becker fell into the latter category, but the Brazilian's efforts were inevitably in vain.

Messi's fabulous free kick was an especially historic one too - his 600th career goal - but while Alisson's attempts were meaningless at Camp Nou, the Barcelona legend's set-piece paled into insignificance at Anfield, as Liverpool conjured up their own remontada en route to glory.

3. Lionel Messi solo goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (La Liga, 2012-13)

Apologies, Athletic Bilbao supporters - your team is the only one to feature twice on our list of Messi's golden goals, but some members of the Basque faithful could surely only applaud the excellence that they witnessed in the Argentine's pomp.

Losing 1-0 to Athletic away from home in the 2012-13 La Liga season, Barcelona were in desperate need of a dose of Messi magic, which the diminutive forward gleefully provided in customarily extraordinary fashion.

Four red and white shirts tried to stop him, and four red and white shirts failed, as Messi weaved his way in and out of tackles, progressed to the edge of the box and passed the ball into the bottom corner with unparalleled elegance.

And from there, the iconic 'Waaahhh, are you kidding me?!' commentary line was coined by the one and only Ray Hudson.

2. Lionel Messi solo goal vs. Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey, 2014-15)

© Iconsport / Adelantado / Marca / Icon Sport

Athletic fans may have still been recovering from the trauma of Messi's 2012-13 solo strike by the time the two teams collided in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey final, where the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner extended his rent-free lease in Basque nightmares.

Picking up possession near the touchline just inside the Athletic half, and with eight red and white shirts blocking his path to goal, there was ostensibly nowhere for Messi to go; 12 seconds later, the ball was in the back of the net.

Athletic goalkeeper Iago Herrerin arguably should have done a better job of protecting his near post, but there was still little shame in conceding to that year's FIFA Puskas Award runner-up - Messi ended the game with two to his name as Barca ran out 3-1 winners.

1. Lionel Messi solo goal vs. Getafe (Copa del Rey, 2006-07)

G⚽️AL OF THE DAY

? Nine years ago, Messi won his fourth Ballon d'Or pic.twitter.com/3D8mf8FceP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

Encara.

Foreshadowing his astonishing Athletic strike in the 2014-15 Copa del Rey with a similar piece of solo majesty in the 2006-07 tournament, a 19-year-old Messi evoked memories of the inimitable Diego Maradona when Getafe came to town.

Starting inside his own half, jinking past challenge after challenge, taking out the goalkeeper and completing the job on his weaker right foot, Messi scored what some consider to be the greatest goal ever in a professional football match.

What many forget is that Barcelona were still knocked out of that Copa del Rey by Getafe, who pulled off an insane 4-0 second-leg semi-final win after that 5-2 first-leg loss, but not before the most magnificent of Messi's teenage kicks.