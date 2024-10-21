Who has won the Ballon d'Or most often? Which other players have multiple Ballons d'Or?

Sports Mole looks at who has won the Ballon d'Or on the most occasions, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both enjoying huge success.

Lionel Messi is comfortably the most successful footballer when it comes to Ballon d'Or trophies, with the legendary forward securing the accolade on eight previous occasions, three more than long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has won it five times, with his last success coming back in 2017, but neither were nominated for the 2024 award, signalling a change of the guard; that said, both are still doing the business in the latter stages of their careers.

Vinicius Junior had been the favourite to win the 2024 award due to his form for Real Madrid, but it was Rodri that landed the prize at the end of October, becoming the first Spanish player to win the men's award since 1960, while he was the first Premier League player to secure the trophy since Ronaldo in 2008.

How many Ballons d'Or does Messi have?

Messi is the most successful player in terms of the Ballon d'Or, having won the trophy eight times; the Argentine's first success came in 2009, while he also secured the award in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

The forward's success with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup played a leading role in him winning the 2023 trophy, holding off competition from a certain Erling Haaland.

Inter Miami's Messi became the first MLS-based player to claim the prize, and he was outstanding in his country's 2022 World Cup triumph, scoring seven goals and registering three assists, including two goals in the final against France.

Messi's first six Ballon d'Or trophies came during his time at Barcelona, and he will forever be remembered as one of the best players in the history of football, while his record of eight triumphs in the Ballon d'Or might never be beaten.

Who else has won multiple Ballons d'Or?

Ronaldo, as mentioned, is second in the all-time list, having lifted the famous trophy on five occasions, with his first success coming in 2008, while he also triumphed in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The Portugal legend was second on a further six occasions, while Messi has been second five times, with the two all-time superstars absolutely dominating the award in recent history due to their stunning performances.

Three players have won three Ballons d'Or, meanwhile, with Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten recognised for their incredible efforts, while Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Kevin Keegan and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have won it twice.

Keegan's successes came in 1978 and 1979, making him the most successful English player in the competition, while Sir Bobby Charlton (1966), George Best (1968), Denis Law (1964) and Stanley Matthews (1956) also triumphed; Michael Owen is another British player to have won the award, claiming the trophy in 2001.