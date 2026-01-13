Preview: Augsburg vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jan 2026 22:16

With relegation from the Bundesliga a real possibility for Augsburg, a win against visitors Union Berlin at WWK Arena on Thursday could be vital.

The hosts are fourth last in 15th place with 14 points, one place and two points above the division's relegation playoff spot, whereas ninth-placed Union have 22 points and have an outside chance of European football.

Match preview

Augsburg will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach on January 11, the third time in seven games that they conceded at least three goals.

To his credit, boss Manuel Baum has guided his team to two clean sheets in four matches, but they have now failed to score in three consecutive fixtures.

Fuggerstadter are two points above 16th-placed Mainz 05, and while they boast the advantage of having played one game fewer (16), they have played a game more than 17th-placed St Pauli, who have 12 points.

Augsburg's loss against Gladbach extended their winless streak to three matches, a period in which they lost twice.

The hosts have been strong at home recently, drawing one and winning two of their last three at WWK Arena, keeping three clean sheets.

Union were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Mainz on Saturday, though they will feel they should have taken three points considering they produced more than three times their opponents' xG tally (3.35) and generated double their big chances (six).

The draw should not detract from what has been a positive winter for Union given they are unbeaten in their last three outings, with the club emerging as victors twice.

Die Eisernen have netted at least two goals in three of their past five matches in all competitions, but they also conceded at least two goals in three of those five matches/

Perhaps their frailty at the back will prevent them from closing the gap on sixth-placed Hoffenheim, who have 27 points and occupy the top flight's Conference League spot.

Head coach Steffen Baumgart's side won 2-1 in the away Bundesliga clash against Augsburg in 2024-25, though his team had lost six and been held to three stalemates in their prior nine encounters with their hosts.

Union's record on their travels has been mixed this season considering they have triumphed in four and been defeated in four of their eight Bundesliga outings on the road, with the side winning two and losing one of their three most recent away games.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

W

L

W

L

D

L

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

W

W

D

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

Augsburg only have two confirmed injury absentees, with centre-backs Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (knee) and Chrislain Matsima (thigh) set to miss out.

Noah Banks, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger can be expected to occupy positions in central defence, while Kristijan Jakic and Han-Noah Massengo may play in a double pivot.

Union also only have two players unavailable in the form of wing-backs Tom Rothe (unspecified) and Robert Skov (calf).

Christopher Trimmel and Derrick Kohn are likely inclusions ahead of a back three featuring Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld and Diogo Leite.

Midfielders Rani Khedira and Aljoscha Kemlein are possible inclusions behind an attack consisting of Livan Burcu, Ilyas Ansah and Jeong Woo-Yeong.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Fellhauer, Jakic, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Essende, Claude-Maurice

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Burcu, Ansah, Jeong

We say: Augsburg 2-2 Union Berlin

Thursday's game could be closely fought, as while Union Berlin have struggled from a defensive perspective recently, they have also earned positive results.

Augsburg have been strong at WWK Arena, so perhaps the spoils will be shared in an entertaining match.

