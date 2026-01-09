Preview: Union Berlin vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 09 Jan 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 10:32

Bundesliga action returns this weekend, and Union Berlin will be looking to resume their unlikely hunt for European football when they welcome Mainz 05 to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei this Saturday afternoon.

Die Eisernen enjoyed a tremendous first half of the season winning six of their 15 matches, while the away side start 2026 at the bottom of the standings after picking up one measly win this entire campaign.

Match preview

Could Union Berlin realistically challenge for a top six finish? Based on their performances in the first five months of the season, Steffen Baumgart and his men are certainly capable of upsetting the apple cart.

The club might be on a shoe string budget, but that has not stopped them from picking up 21 points this season - just five adrift of sixth-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Two of those victories came just before the winter break as Union stunned RB Leipzig with a 3-1 victory, before backing that up with a 1-0 success away at FC Koln.

One area which could do with immediate improvement is Union’s home form, which has only seen one Bundesliga victory since mid-October.

Nevertheless, Die Eisernen are unbeaten in eight matches against Mainz, and they will be looking to continue that run when they welcome their rivals to the German capital.

While Union have excelled, Mainz went in the complete wrong direction and have managed just one league victory this entire season.

Die Nullfunfer pressed the panic button before the winter break and decided to part ways with Bo Henriksen, swapping the Dane for 59-year-old Urs Fischer.

To their credit, the decision appears to have made a positive impact on recent results, with Mainz enjoying a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

One of those games was a thrilling 2-2 draw with the indomitable league leaders Bayern Munich, who appeared to have underestimated their struggling rivals.

Another noteworthy result was a 2-0 victory over Samsunspor in the Europa Conference League - a competition in which Mainz are making steady progress.

The club will now be looking to take their European fortunes into the domestic scene as they battle for safety alongside teams like Heidenheim, St Pauli and Augsburg.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

D W L L W W

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

W L L L W W

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

L D L L D D

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L L D D W D

Team News

One reason why Union Berlin have enjoyed such a good start to the season comes down to some much-needed fortune in the injury department.

As we head into the first round of 2026, only forward Robert Skov is expected to be on the sidelines with a calf problem.

Scotland’s Oliver Burke is expected to start up front, with the 28-year-old looking for his fifth league goal of the season.

Mainz have not been so lucky on the personnel front, and the club will have several players on the sidelines for Saturday’s fixture.

Defender Anthony Caci, for instance, has been struggling with a thigh injury since late September, playing his last competitive game in a rare 4-1 victory over Augsburg.

Youngster Mazim Dal is out of action with a knee injury, while forward Silas continues to nurse an ankle problem.

Maxim Leitsch, Phillipp Mwene and Robin Zentner are also on the sidelines with injuries.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Jeong, Ansah; Burke

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Kohr, Bell, Potulski; Da Costa, Nebel, Sano, Lee, Widmer; Amiri, Hollerbach

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 Mainz 05

Union Berlin have momentum on their side as they look to make a rare push for European football.

The hosts are not struggling with major injuries, and we are backing them to win against a poor Mainz side.

