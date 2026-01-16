Aston Villa lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Emiliano Martinez decision

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 16:40 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 16:48

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is unsure whether number one goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be available for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Everton at Villa Park.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper sustained a calf injury during Villa's goalless draw with Crystal Palace on January 7 and subsequently missed the FA Cup triumph over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Emery told the media on Friday that Martinez was "progressing well", albeit without guaranteeing his availability for the weekend, so Marco Bizot could keep hold of the gloves for the time being.

The Frenchman should be shielded by a largely settled backline comprising Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash, but Ian Maatsen is likely to cede his place at left-back to Lucas Digne.

Both Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana will miss the visit of the Toffees due to injury, so Youri Tielemans should link arms with Lamare Bogarde in the double pivot, unless John McGinn is moved into a deeper role.

However, the Scotsman should be retained in an advanced position alongside Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers, who both found the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the cup.

Donyell Malen led the line in that third-round tie for what proved to be his last appearance for the club, as the Dutchman joined Roma on a permanent deal on Friday, so Ollie Watkins will be restored to the XI here.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; Buendia, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this game