Transfer news and rumours: Donyell Malen Aston Villa exit, Callum Wilson wanted by Scottish giants

By Darren Plant | 16 Jan 2026 10:29

Aston Villa and Roma have confirmed that the transfer of Donyell Malen to Stadio Olimpico has been made official.

Almost a year to the day, Malen left Borussia Dortmund for Villa and went on to contribute 10 goals and two assists from 46 appearances in all competitions.

However, as well as never holding down a regular spot in the starting lineup, Villa needed to be open-minded to any proposals for squad members as they continue to try to avoid any further penalties with regards to UEFA's financial regulations.

As a result, Roma's offer - a loan with the reported obligation to buy - was accepted. According to Sky Italia, Villa will receive a loan fee of £1.7m followed by £21.6m if and when the transfer is made permanent.

The numbers represent a small profit on what Villa paid Borussia Dortmund in 2025, and they are now allegedly trying to sign Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Besiktas from Roma.

Malen will hope to make his Roma debut when they face Torino on Sunday, hoping to strengthen their hold of a top-five place in the Serie A table.

© Imago / Richard Sellers Sportsphoto

Villa to be presented with chance to part ways with Barkley?

Meanwhile, Aston Villa could reportedly also be presented with the chance to loan out Ross Barkley.

The Englishman has been restricted to just eight substitute appearances across all competitions this season, a result of injury and other players impressing in his position.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old has not featured since the end of November, and there is no prospect of the midfielder being any more than a backup squad member under Unai Emery going forward.

According to Football Insider, Sheffield United are ready to try to secure the services of Barkley on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Sitting nine points adrift of the playoffs in the Championship table, it represents an ambitious move on Sheffield United's behalf, particularly given Barkley's wages at Villa Park.

Villa are in a position where they must decide whether to trigger a 12-month option in Barkley's contract or cut their losses on a player who has made just five starts and 32 substitute outings since joining in July 2024.

Although Barkley is currently sidelined with a knee injury, the report adds that he is in line to return to action in February.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wilson to be presented with Scottish Premiership chance?

West Ham United forward Callum Wilson is reportedly attracting interest from a Scottish Premiership title contender.

Earlier this month, it was suggested that the England international had fallen out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo and was free to leave the London Stadium.

While a mutual contract termination has not materialised as once predicted, the Hammers are unlikely to stand in the 33-year-old's way once a suitable proposal arrives.

According to sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Celtic have made an approach for Wilson to determine his level of interest in a move North of the border.

Jacobs adds that Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab could reignite their previous interest in Wilson if he does not jump at a chance to join Martin O'Neil's team.

Wilson has only been at West Ham since the summer, scoring four goals from 17 outings in the Premier League.

When joining West Ham on a free transfer, he only signed a one-year contract.