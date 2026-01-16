Everton lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Jack Grealish returns amid midfield crisis

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 16:48

Everton manager David Moyes will welcome Jack Grealish back to the starting lineup with open arms in Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Manchester City loanee missed the FA Cup third-round loss to Sunderland on account of suspension, having seen red for two bookable offences in the Toffees' Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Grealish is now fit and raring to go against his erstwhile employers and will no doubt be up to his usual tricks on the left-hand side, likely at the expense of Tyler Dibling.

Iliman Ndiaye is about to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal, but Dwight McNeil is a more likely starter on the right than Dibling, while Thierno Barry is likely to displace Beto up front.

Moyes is not blessed with a wealth of options in midfield right now, as Idrissa Gueye is also still at the AFCON, while Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tim Iroegbunam are all on the treatment table.

As a result, Merlin Rohl and Harrison Armstrong should be retained alongside James Garner in the engine room triumvirate, and Moyes is facing similar selection issues at the back.

Michael Keane serves the second of a three-match ban here, while Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman are nursing hamstring issues, so there should be no alterations to the visitors' rearguard.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner, Rohl; McNeil, Barry, Grealish

