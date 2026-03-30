Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta learns Martin Odegaard latest ahead of FA Cup clash vs Southampton

Arsenal and their preparations for a crucial run of fixtures have been disrupted once again, with fitness concerns continuing to pile up at the worst possible time of the season.

Mikel Arteta is already navigating a challenging period, with several first-team stars sidelined, and uncertainty surrounding one of his most influential figures has only added to the concern.

Much of the focus has been on captain Martin Odegaard, whose absence has been keenly felt in recent weeks, but a fresh update has now emerged regarding his condition ahead of this weekend's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Southampton.

What is the latest injury news on Martin Odegaard?

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According to Norway boss Stale Solbakken, there is still no definitive timeline for Odegaard’s return, although there are encouraging signs behind the scenes. The midfielder has been left out of the latest international fixtures as he continues his recovery from a knee issue picked up back in February.

Solbakken admitted that while he is unsure exactly when the Arsenal captain will be ready to return, there has been “good progress” in his rehabilitation.

The key message remains that Arsenal are unwilling to rush their playmaker back prematurely. With important fixtures still to come, the priority is ensuring Odegaard is fully fit rather than risking a setback by bringing him back too soon.

Mikel Arteta faces Arsenal selection headache in midfield vs Southampton

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Despite the positive update, Arteta is left with a difficult call ahead of the FA Cup clash.

On paper, facing a Championship side should reduce the need to gamble on fitness, especially with bigger tests looming just days later. However, the situation is complicated by the absence of Eberechi Eze, who is also sidelined with a calf injury.

Without both players, Arsenal are severely lacking creativity in the final third, something that was brutally exposed in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

In that game, makeshift options struggled to make an impact, combining to create just a single chance and registering only one shot on target in the second half. It highlighted just how vital Odegaard’s influence is, particularly when it comes to unlocking stubborn defences.

Given the circumstances, Arteta may be tempted to accelerate his captain’s return, but doing so against Southampton would be a significant risk.

The smarter move may be to hold him back, even if it means another blunt attacking display, with the bigger picture of the title race and European campaign firmly in mind.