£34m Arsenal star offers fitness update to Mikel Arteta amid warning of another injury "setback"

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has admitted he must be careful with his return from injury after suffering another setback in what has been a difficult period for the £34m signing.

The Dutchman has endured a frustrating start to the season after missing more than three months with a groin problem, having already spent time on the sidelines with an ankle injury earlier this year.

Timber is now back in action but knows he cannot afford to rush his recovery, with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta likely to take a cautious approach to his workload.

What has Jurrien Timber said about his injury troubles?

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Timber suffered a groin injury in June which kept him out for 103 days and 11 games for club and country.

It was his second major injury of the year, having previously missed 52 days and 12 matches with an ankle problem between March and May.

The versatile defender has managed just 105 minutes of Premier League football for Arsenal this season and was placed on an individual training programme by the Netherlands during the international break.

He played ten minutes against Serbia before featuring for 78 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Greece, but admitted he is still feeling the effects of his lengthy absence.

“I have to be very smart about the steps we take. Otherwise, I’ll suffer a setback, and I don’t want that,” Timber said (via Sport Witness).

“I want to play every game and take part in every training session. But the physios advise me on what’s best for me. So, I need to listen to them carefully.”

Mikel Arteta will need to manage Jurrien Timber's minutes

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Arsenal would be wise to listen to Timber and his physios given his injury record since arriving at the Emirates.

He missed 53 games and 253 days during the 2023-24 campaign, followed by another 48 days across five injuries the following season. Last term, he missed a further 24 matches and 160 days.

That makes managing his minutes particularly important, even if Arsenal desperately want their versatile defender back at full speed.

Timber can operate at both full-back and centre-back and remains an important part of Arteta's plans, but keeping him fit has to be the priority.

Missing a few games while he gradually builds his fitness would be far preferable to another setback that could leave Arsenal without him for months.