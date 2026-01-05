Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Liverpool: Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera latest

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 08:08

Arsenal can move 17 points clear of Liverpool with 17 Premier League games remaining when they host the faltering champions in Thursday's Emirates extravaganza.

Not for the first and probably not for the last time this season, Mikel Arteta's men failed to blow the opposition away in gameweek 20, but they did just about enough to claim a crucial 3-2 victory at Bournemouth.

Thanks to Chelsea's last-gasp equaliser against Manchester City on Sunday, the Gunners now hold a six-point lead at the top of the table, and the hosts are now chasing an eighth straight victory across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Liverpool, who lie fourth after conceding an agonising late leveller in their 2-2 draw with Fulham.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Max Dowman is on the mend from an ankle injury sustained in an Under-21s friendly last month, and the 16-year-old will be missing for an unspecified number of weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera is a month into his recovery from the ankle problem he picked up against Brentford in early December; Thursday's game will be too soon for a return, but the Spaniard is expected to be back in action in mid-January.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Chelsea)

Riccardo Calafiori has missed Arsenal's last three games with a "very awkward" muscular injury; there have been no further details on the severity of his issue, but the Italy international will almost certainly sit out the visit of Liverpool too.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.