Arsenal plotting £30m summer swoop for 18-year-old 'special talent' wanted by Man City and Chelsea

By Lewis Blain | 26 Feb 2026 12:39

Arsenal are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to continue to shape his squad for sustained success at the top of the Premier League.

With long-term planning becoming a key pillar of the club’s recruitment strategy, the Gunners are increasingly focused on elite young talent capable of developing into future first-team regulars.

One such name now firmly on Arsenal's radar is a rapidly emerging defensive star from Serie A.

What's the latest on Arsenal's interest in Honest Ahanor?

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

According to reports, Arsenal are seriously considering a summer move for Honest Ahanor, with the north London outfit weighing up a bid in the region of £30 million.

The 18-year-old centre-back has impressed scouts across Europe with his performances in Italy, and the Gunners are believed to view him as a high-upside defensive investment rather than an immediate starter.

Arteta’s side have built a reputation for developing young prospects into elite-level performers, such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, and Ahanor is seen as another player who could benefit from that pathway if a deal can be agreed.

Honest Ahanor is also wanted by Man City and Chelsea

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

However, Arsenal are far from alone in tracking Ahanor’s progress.

Manchester City are also monitoring the Atalanta teen, with Pep Guardiola considering a similar long-term approach to his development.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are believed to be exploring whether a deal could be structured that sees Ahanor signed and then loaned back out to continue his progression.

However, negotiations may prove difficult, as the Serie A side are believed to regard the defender as close to untouchable, reflecting how highly he is rated internally despite his young age.

Who is Honest Ahanor?

© Imago / NurPhoto

Ahanor has quickly emerged as one of Serie A’s most exciting teenage defenders - having been labelled a 'special talent', the young defender stands out for his composure, athleticism and maturity beyond his years.

Comfortable operating as a centre-back or in a wider defensive role, he combines strong one-vs-one defending with an ability to carry the ball out from the back.

His tactical intelligence and physical profile have even drawn a lofty comparison to Italian great Paolo Maldini, explaining why Premier League heavyweights are circling so early in his career.

If Arsenal decide to firm up their interest with a £30 million bid, it would be making a clear statement about Ahanor’s long-term potential, though they may need to move decisively to beat elite competition to his signature.