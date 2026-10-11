Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Lille: Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis, William Saliba latest

One for one in the 2026-27 Champions League so far, Arsenal's first home game of this season's league phase takes place on Tuesday night, when the Gunners welcome Ligue 1 powerhouses Lille to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta oversaw a gritty 1-0 win over Napoli in Arsenal's opening European fixture of the campaign, as man of the moment Martin Odegaard settled a tight contest in the second half.

Another one-goal triumph came Arsenal's way in their most recent Premier League encounter, as the reigning champions came from behind to edge out Leeds United 2-1, but Arteta was dealt a fresh concern not long after.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Lille, who suffered a 3-2 defeat to Real Betis on matchday one.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 13 (vs. Lille)

Piero Hincapie came on as a late substitute in the win over Leeds and emerged from his cameo unscathed, but the Ecuadorian defender then suffered an ankle injury during the warm-down.

Hincapie had to be carried off the pitch and is now a major doubt at best for Tuesday night; Arteta will likely be pressed for an update in his pre-game press conference.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Liverpool)

Christos Tzolis has been ruled out for "a few weeks" with the hamstring injury he sustained while representing Greece during the international break, meaning the summer signing is likely to miss the rest of October.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco/Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: December 12 (vs. Bournemouth)

Arsenal were supposedly handed a William Saliba injury boost recently, as reports claimed that the Frenchman is confident of returning from a back injury before the end of the month.

However, the Gunners are still erring on the side of caution, and a comeback could very well be pushed back until closer to Christmas.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.