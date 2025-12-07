Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Club Brugge: Calafiori, Mosquera, Saliba latest

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 08:37 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 08:57

Five for five in the 2025-26 Champions League, Arsenal have a 100% record to maintain when they tackle Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side are the only club with a maximum 15 points in the current league phase, giving them a three-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Real Madrid at the summit of the standings.

However, the Gunners' lead at the top of the Premier League table was reduced to just two points over the weekend, courtesy of a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss away to Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Club Brugge, who have claimed just four points in the UCL to sit 26th in the rankings.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: December 10 (vs. Club Brugge)

Riccardo Calafiori was seen limping towards the tunnel at full time in the loss to Aston Villa; it is not yet clear what the Italian is nursing, but he can be considered a doubt for the European fixture.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera sustained an ankle injury during last week's victory over Brentford, and if reports are to be believed, the defender will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 10 (vs. Club Brugge)

William Saliba has been absent from Arsenal's last three matches due to a knock sustained in training, and the tight turnaround means that his chances of returning for the midweek game are slim.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Fellow defensive rock Gabriel Magalhaes is on the mend from a thigh injury sustained during the last international break, and the Brazilian defender is not expected to return before Christmas.

© Sports Mole

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Kai Havertz has been working his way back from a setback in his recovery from a knee concern, and the German attacker is facing a race against time to return before 2025 is over.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game, but Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are one booking away from a European ban.