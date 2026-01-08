Preview: Angers vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jan 2026 17:36

The opening round of 32 fixture at the Coupe de France will see Angers welcome Toulouse to Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.

In their first match of this tournament, Les Scoistes squeaked past Les Herbiers on penalties, while Toulouse edged Lyon La Duchere 2-1.

Match preview

By the skin of their teeth, Angers survived embarrassment in their Coupe de France opener, playing to a 0-0 draw with fourth-tier side Les Herbiers before holding their nerve from the spot.

As a result, they have an opportunity this weekend to reach the last 16 for the third time in their previous four appearances at this tournament, having gone to the quarter-finals last season.

Alexandre Dujeux saw his side begin 2026 with a 2-1 defeat at Le Havre in Ligue 1, ending a three-match winning run across all competitions.

Consistency has been a strong suit of this club of late, winning five of their previous seven competitive fixtures, including three of their last four on home soil.

That said, they have not won a game in this competition at home since clobbering Club Franciscain 5-0 in the sixth round in 2021.

Angers won the only prior meeting with Toulouse in the Coupe de France back in 1975, claiming a 3-1 triumph at Stade Raymond Kopa on that day.

A surging Toulouse club had their momentum temporarily halted by Lens to start this year, losing 3-0 to end a three-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Carles Martinez has, however, seen his team come away with points in four of their previous five competitive away games, netting multiple goals in those last three such outings.

They have reached the last 16 or beyond in four of the last five editions of this tournament, defeating Stade Lavallois in this phase a season ago.

Le Tefece have not lost a Coupe de France affair away from home in normal time since 2021, when Rumilly Vallieres shocked them in the quarter-finals, winning 2-0.

Not since September have they suffered consecutive competitive defeats, losing by a single goal at Lille and Auxerre respectively in Ligue 1.

Les Violets are unbeaten in their last 10 competitive away matches against Angers, conceding no goals in those previous five visits.

Team News

For this match, Angers will be without Ousmane Camara, who is with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Himad Abdelli is representing Algeria.

Dan Sinate and Prosper Peter missed their penalties in the shootout last round, but fortunately Les Hebiers failed to convert three spot kicks themselves, enabling Les Scoistes to advance.

On the Toulouse side, Abu Francis still has a lower leg problem, Rasmus Nicolaisen is doubtful due to a knock, Frank Magri remains with Cameroon at AFCON and Emersonn Correia da Silva will have to sit out because of a suspension.

Aron Donnum and Emersonn both found the back of the net in the final 45 minutes, which proved to be just enough for them to fend off Lyon La Duchere.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Zinga; Ekomie, Bamba, Lefort, Hanin; Courcoul, Belkebla; Belkhdim, Mouton, Capelle; Cherif

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell,Garondo; Methalie, Vossah, Schmidt, Kamanzi; Gboho, Sauer; Hidalgo

We say: Angers 0-1 Toulouse

Toulouse have a knack for performing well in these one-off games, and we expect they will get the better of Angers, who do not have as much attacking quality as the visitors.

