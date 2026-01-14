Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'confident' of sealing transfer of Ligue 1 youngster

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jan 2026 22:14

Crystal Palace are reportedly confident of agreeing to a deal to sign a Ligue 1-based forward in the January window.

The Eagles, who are 13th in the Premier League table, are believed to be prioritising the addition of a versatile forward to bolster their attack before the deadline.

Given Oliver Glasner's desire to have his team improved, that wish could now be granted by the club's reported interest.

While Jean-Philippe Mateta remains the leading striker, the Frenchman could now be joined by a four-goal Ligue 1 forward.

Palace confident of agreeing deal for Angers youngster

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

According to Sky Sports News, Palace are 'confident' of securing a deal for Angers forward Sidiki Cherif.

The 19-year-old has indicated his openness to a Premier League switch, with personal terms likely not posing a problem.

Although some reports suggest a fee of €25m (£21.7m), Palace believe they can negotiate a much lower amount.

Club officials are said to see the young player as a top-tier talent, combining physicality and technical skill necessary for success in English football.

If an official agreement between the clubs is finalised soon, the transfer process is expected to proceed swiftly toward completion.

Versatile Cherif could provide vital attacking depth at Palace

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Cherif has demonstrated significant promise in Ligue 1 this term, recording four goals in 17 appearances for a side sitting 10th in the top flight.

The forward is highly regarded for his ability to lead the line as a central striker or operate effectively in wider positions.

Having made his professional debut at the age of 17, the youngster possesses a level of senior experience that belies his tender years.

The youngster's potential arrival would alleviate the goalscoring burden on the existing frontline led by Mateta while providing Glasner with a dynamic option during the second half of the season.