Quick summary Wizards vs. Hornets, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, Tuesday 1 December, midnight GMT Tip of the match Washington Wizards to win Game total Under 220 points Key player prop Trae Young, Over 8.5 assists Injury alert Anthony Davis (Wizards), game-time decision with an illness

The Washington Wizards visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, with Adam Caporn taking charge for the first time after Brian Keefe was fired on Saturday and the hosts chasing an end to a seven-game losing streak.

Washington are 7-13 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte sit 14th on 4-14, and the two sides split their October meetings with a win apiece.

What is the form like for the Wizards and Hornets?

Form Guide (Last 5) Washington Wizards 7-13 · 11th in the East W W W L L 104.8 PPG 107.2 Opp PPG -2.4 Diff 1 day Rest Charlotte Hornets 4-14 · 14th in the East L L L L L 108.6 PPG 114.2 Opp PPG -5.6 Diff 1 day Rest

Washington have lurched through the season, opening 4-3, losing eight in a row, winning three straight and then falling 131-116 to Boston and 116-91 to Orlando in the same week at home.

Saturday was the low point, with Orlando leading 68-38 at half-time and the home crowd booing, and the front office acted with the team 10 losses in 13.

The Wizards' last five games read 3-2, although both defeats came by double figures, 15 against the Celtics and 25 against the Magic.

Charlotte's slide is longer but the margins are tighter, with four of the last five defeats coming by six points or fewer, including 118-116 at home to Brooklyn after trailing by 27 in the first half, which left them 0-3 on a four-game homestand.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Wizards Hornets Wizards +4.2 109.9 105.7 Off. rating Hornets -1.1 116.5 115.4 Def. rating Hornets +3.2 42.7 45.9 RPG Wizards -3.7 14.4 18.1 TOV Wizards +4.6% 45.4% 40.8% FG%

The season-long numbers favour Washington on most counts, led by an offensive rating of 109.9 against 105.7 and a field goal percentage of 45.4% against 40.8%, although Young's 37.4% shooting is the lowest among the Wizards' five leading scorers.

Charlotte also give the ball away 18.1 times a game to Washington's 14.4, and the Hornets' net rating of -9.8 sits well below the Wizards' -6.7.

The Hornets' answer is on the glass and at the defensive end, where they rebound 45.9 a game against 42.7 and concede 115.4 points per 100 possessions to Washington's 116.5.

Venue splits do not rescue them, since Charlotte are 3-7 at home with a points differential of -11.0, while Washington are 4-6 on the road at -6.6.

Wizards vs. Hornets team news and rotations

Injury Report Washington Wizards Anthony Davis illness Game-time decision Justin Champagnie right foot Out Reece Beekman right shoulder Out Tristan Vukcevic left hip Out Jamir Watkins torn ACL, out for the season Out Charlotte Hornets Moussa Diabate illness Game-time decision Michael Ajayi left lower leg Game-time decision Dennis Schroder left hamstring Out Kon Knueppel left hamstring Out

Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with an illness that kept him out of Saturday's loss to Orlando, and he averages 25.6 points as Washington's leading scorer.

Justin Champagnie, Reece Beekman and Tristan Vukcevic are out, and Jamir Watkins is out for the season with a torn ACL, so the likeliest Washington five without Davis is Trae Young, KyShawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, who was promoted into the starting group on Saturday while Carlton Carrington dropped into the third unit.

Charlotte are without Dennis Schroder and Kon Knueppel, who both have hamstring injuries, while Moussa Diabate is a game-time decision after a late illness scratch on Saturday and Michael Ajayi, sent to the G League this week, is also listed as a game-time decision with a left lower leg problem.

Charles Lee is expected to start Coby White, Brandon Miller, Sion James, Naz Reid and Diabate, and he used 10 players against Brooklyn, leaving Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley out of the rotation while rookies Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson both caught the eye.

Wizards vs. Hornets, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Point guards Trae Young WAS VS Coby White CHA 8.9 Young APG 4.0 White APG 15.4 White PPG 19.8 White L5 PPG White is scoring well above his season rate, while Young sets the tempo for a Washington side that trailed Orlando by 30 at the break on Saturday. Scoring wings KyShawn George WAS VS Brandon Miller CHA 17.9 George PPG 19.8 Miller PPG 2.9 Miller 3PT made Miller leads the Hornets in scoring and needs a response after a rough night, while George is the Wizards' second-leading scorer behind Davis. Power forwards Anthony Davis WAS VS Naz Reid CHA 25.6 Davis PPG 18.2 Reid PPG If Davis plays, Reid has to match his scoring and share the rebounding load with Diabate, as the Hornets are the better rebounding side.

Young and White meet as the lead guards, with White coming off 37 points against Brooklyn, a career high in a Charlotte shirt, and Young coming off a night in which Orlando went into the break 30 points clear.

Miller scored a career high against these Wizards in October and then went 0-for-13 on Saturday, while Davis, if fit, takes on Reid in a power forward battle that will shape the rebounding.

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets player props

The three prop picks lean on volume rather than hot streaks, since Young plays 34.5 minutes a night and Reid 32.1, which gives both a steady base of possessions.

Miller is the only scoring pick, and a 35.8% field goal rate leaves room for improvement from a player who averages 2.9 made threes.

Player Props to Watch Trae Young WAS Assists Over 8.5 8.9 Season 8.6 Last 5 20 GP Young runs the Wizards' offence and no teammate averages even half his total, so the assist chances flow through him. Brandon Miller CHA Points Over 19.5 19.8 Season 21.2 Last 5 16 GP Miller has scored well against Washington before and arrives with a bounce-back spot after Saturday's 0-for-13. Naz Reid CHA Rebounds Over 7.5 8.1 Season 7.8 Last 5 18 GP Reid starts at power forward and could take more of the glass if Diabate is limited by illness.

Wizards vs. Hornets head-to-head record

Season Series 30 Oct 2026 Wizards 95-79 Hornets Davis 25 points and 13 rebounds, Miller 19 points Washington · NBA Cup group game 26 Oct 2026 Hornets 110-103 Wizards Miller career-high 39 points Charlotte

The October meetings went one apiece, with Charlotte winning 110-103 at home behind Miller's career-high 39 before Washington answered 95-79 in the NBA Cup four days later.

That second result ended a run of five straight Hornets wins in the series, which included all four meetings last season, so Washington had not beaten Charlotte since March 2025.

The NBA schedule brings the two back together in Washington later in December, so Caporn will get a second look at this opponent quickly.

Wizards vs. Hornets prediction and tips

Winner Washington Wizards to win Washington lead on offensive rating, shooting and turnovers, while Charlotte have lost seven straight and conceded 118 to Brooklyn after trailing by 27. Total Under 220 points Six of Washington's 10 road games and six of Charlotte's 10 home games finished below that figure, so the lower side is the more common outcome for both. Prop Naz Reid, Over 7.5 rebounds Reid plays 32 minutes a night at power forward and Charlotte hold the rebounding edge in this matchup, so the chances should come. Prop Brandon Miller, Over 19.5 points He scored a career high against these Wizards in October and has a clear bounce-back spot after a rough night against Brooklyn. Parlay Young to top his assists line and Reid to top his rebounds line These legs come from different teams and different skills, so neither depends on the other, and both players are in their sides' usual starting five.

Score Prediction Wizards 110-106 Hornets Predicted margin 4 points, total 216 points

Washington have the stronger numbers and Charlotte have the worse run, so the Wizards get the nod to leave Spectrum Center with a first win under Caporn, even if the margin is slim.

The total points to the Under, as Charlotte play at 95.7 possessions a game against Washington's 98.7 the Wizards managed only 91 points on Saturday and Charlotte shot 5-for-24 from three before half-time against Brooklyn.