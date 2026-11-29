The Washington Wizards visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, with Adam Caporn taking charge for the first time after Brian Keefe was fired on Saturday and the hosts chasing an end to a seven-game losing streak.
Washington are 7-13 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte sit 14th on 4-14, and the two sides split their October meetings with a win apiece.
What is the form like for the Wizards and Hornets?
Washington have lurched through the season, opening 4-3, losing eight in a row, winning three straight and then falling 131-116 to Boston and 116-91 to Orlando in the same week at home.
Saturday was the low point, with Orlando leading 68-38 at half-time and the home crowd booing, and the front office acted with the team 10 losses in 13.
The Wizards' last five games read 3-2, although both defeats came by double figures, 15 against the Celtics and 25 against the Magic.
Charlotte's slide is longer but the margins are tighter, with four of the last five defeats coming by six points or fewer, including 118-116 at home to Brooklyn after trailing by 27 in the first half, which left them 0-3 on a four-game homestand.
The season-long numbers favour Washington on most counts, led by an offensive rating of 109.9 against 105.7 and a field goal percentage of 45.4% against 40.8%, although Young's 37.4% shooting is the lowest among the Wizards' five leading scorers.
Charlotte also give the ball away 18.1 times a game to Washington's 14.4, and the Hornets' net rating of -9.8 sits well below the Wizards' -6.7.
The Hornets' answer is on the glass and at the defensive end, where they rebound 45.9 a game against 42.7 and concede 115.4 points per 100 possessions to Washington's 116.5.
Venue splits do not rescue them, since Charlotte are 3-7 at home with a points differential of -11.0, while Washington are 4-6 on the road at -6.6.
Wizards vs. Hornets team news and rotations
Anthony Davis is a game-time decision with an illness that kept him out of Saturday's loss to Orlando, and he averages 25.6 points as Washington's leading scorer.
Justin Champagnie, Reece Beekman and Tristan Vukcevic are out, and Jamir Watkins is out for the season with a torn ACL, so the likeliest Washington five without Davis is Trae Young, KyShawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Alexandre Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, who was promoted into the starting group on Saturday while Carlton Carrington dropped into the third unit.
Charlotte are without Dennis Schroder and Kon Knueppel, who both have hamstring injuries, while Moussa Diabate is a game-time decision after a late illness scratch on Saturday and Michael Ajayi, sent to the G League this week, is also listed as a game-time decision with a left lower leg problem.
Charles Lee is expected to start Coby White, Brandon Miller, Sion James, Naz Reid and Diabate, and he used 10 players against Brooklyn, leaving Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley out of the rotation while rookies Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson both caught the eye.
Wizards vs. Hornets, the matchups that could decide it
Young and White meet as the lead guards, with White coming off 37 points against Brooklyn, a career high in a Charlotte shirt, and Young coming off a night in which Orlando went into the break 30 points clear.
Miller scored a career high against these Wizards in October and then went 0-for-13 on Saturday, while Davis, if fit, takes on Reid in a power forward battle that will shape the rebounding.
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets player props
The three prop picks lean on volume rather than hot streaks, since Young plays 34.5 minutes a night and Reid 32.1, which gives both a steady base of possessions.
Miller is the only scoring pick, and a 35.8% field goal rate leaves room for improvement from a player who averages 2.9 made threes.
Wizards vs. Hornets head-to-head record
The October meetings went one apiece, with Charlotte winning 110-103 at home behind Miller's career-high 39 before Washington answered 95-79 in the NBA Cup four days later.
That second result ended a run of five straight Hornets wins in the series, which included all four meetings last season, so Washington had not beaten Charlotte since March 2025.
The NBA schedule brings the two back together in Washington later in December, so Caporn will get a second look at this opponent quickly.
Wizards vs. Hornets prediction and tips
Washington have the stronger numbers and Charlotte have the worse run, so the Wizards get the nod to leave Spectrum Center with a first win under Caporn, even if the margin is slim.
The total points to the Under, as Charlotte play at 95.7 possessions a game against Washington's 98.7 the Wizards managed only 91 points on Saturday and Charlotte shot 5-for-24 from three before half-time against Brooklyn.