Ten games are on tonight's NBA schedule on Sunday 29 November 2026, from Miami at Cleveland at 8.30pm GMT to Minnesota at Sacramento at 2am on Monday. Five stars are ruled out, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Cade Cunningham, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. Several of our picks turn on how teams cope without them.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Our pick Cavaliers +1.5 Tip-off 8.30pm (GMT) Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland Heat record 11-7 Cavaliers record 9-10

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Miami are sixth in the East, with the Cavaliers one place below in seventh. Evan Mobley is out for Cleveland, which leaves Jarrett Allen to anchor the frontcourt against the Heat pair of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Cleveland have the better schedule spot. They have had three days off, while Miami played at New York on Friday night and are on one day of rest. That gap makes Cavaliers +1.5 a fair stand.

At home Cleveland have won seven of 10 with a +5.0 scoring differential, and Donovan Mitchell (25.0 points) and James Harden (19.1) carry the offence. Miami are 5-4 on the road with a -2.8 differential.

Miami have won four of their last five and took the only meeting so far, 133-121 earlier this month. Cleveland have lost two straight, but a rested home side getting the points is still the stronger position.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Our pick Lakers -3.5 Tip-off 9pm (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Lakers record 15-4 Grizzlies record 15-5

The Lakers are second in the West and the Grizzlies fourth, yet Memphis are 5-4 at home and without Jerami Grant, Cameron Boozer, GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr. Ty Jerome scores 24.1 points a game for them.

Los Angeles are 7-2 on the road with a +5.8 differential and Luka Doncic averages 36.3 points, so Lakers -3.5 holds up even with Zach Edey doubtful for Memphis. The Lakers lost 99-96 at San Antonio on Friday.

Full breakdown of Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs

Our pick Under 214.5 points Tip-off 9pm (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Celtics record 12-7 Spurs record 16-4

San Antonio lead the West at 16-4 and Victor Wembanyama averages 30.4 points, while Boston are fourth in the East behind Jayson Tatum (26.9 points). Mitchell Robinson is questionable for the Celtics with an illness.

Boston play at a pace of 96.4 possessions and have lost four of their last five, including 86-87 to Atlanta. Their road games average 208.2 combined points, with only three of 11 passing 220, which supports Under 214.5 points.

Full breakdown of Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz

Our pick Suns -4.5 Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Suns record 9-9 Jazz record 3-17

Utah are 14th in the West and have lost four in a row, with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. both out. Keyonte George leads the Jazz with 20.6 points a game.

Phoenix lost their last two but won 111-101 in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The Jazz are 1-10 at home with a -8.6 home differential, a firmer basis for Suns -4.5 than the Suns' recent form.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Our pick Over 208.5 points Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Magic record 8-10 Pistons record 12-6

Detroit are third in the East and Orlando eighth, but neither side is at full strength. Cade Cunningham is out for the Pistons, and Paolo Banchero is out for the Magic, two of their top scorers.

The total sits well below what both teams normally produce. Orlando's road games average 222.1 combined points and Detroit's home games 218.0, so Over 208.5 points still looks sound with stars missing.

There are two cautions. Orlando are on the second night of a back-to-back after winning at Washington on Saturday, and Detroit won the last meeting 104-86 on Tuesday, a game that totalled only 190.

Detroit are also short up front, with Jalen Duren out and Duncan Robinson doubtful. That should leave room for Franz Wagner, who averages 24.2 points for Orlando, and for Desmond Bane at 18.0.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks

Our pick Under 217.5 points Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Hawks record 12-6 Knicks record 12-7

Atlanta are second in the East and have won five in a row, led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker (21.2 points). The Knicks are fifth and lost 108-105 to Miami on Friday, and Josh Hart is questionable with a calf problem.

The Knicks play at 95.2 possessions a game against Atlanta's 102.5, and only three of their 11 home games have topped 220 points. That favours Under 217.5 points.

Full breakdown of Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors

Our pick Nuggets -3.5 Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Nuggets record 11-6 Raptors record 7-11

Denver are seventh in the West behind Jamal Murray (26.4 points) and Nikola Jokic. Toronto, ninth in the East, are without RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard, and Immanuel Quickley, Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles are all questionable.

The Nuggets are 7-2 on the road and won the first meeting 128-109 earlier this month. Toronto are 3-7 at home, which supports Nuggets -3.5, though their +4.7 home differential suggests several of those losses were close.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Portland Trail Blazers

Our pick Over 229.5 points Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Moda Center, Portland Pelicans record 6-14 Trail Blazers record 13-6

Portland are sixth in the West and without Damian Lillard, with Ja Morant questionable, though Deni Avdija scores 24.9 a game. New Orleans are 12th, have lost four of their last five, and are missing Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans concede 127.0 points a game on the road and five of their eight away games have topped 230. That outweighs Portland's home record, where none of seven reached that mark, and backs Over 229.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors

Our pick Warriors -2.5 Tip-off 1.30am Monday (GMT) Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Clippers record 4-14 Warriors record 10-9

Stephen Curry is out for the next three games, yet the spread is only 2.5 points. Golden State still host a Clippers side that is 0-9 on the road and has lost its last five games overall.

That road record carries the case for Warriors -2.5. The Clippers are being outscored by 14.2 points a game away from home, while the Warriors are 8-1 at Chase Center with a +14.1 differential.

Golden State did lose 116-94 at Portland in their last outing, which keeps this from being straightforward. They won the first meeting with the Clippers 124-112 at home, and Yaxel Lendeborg averages 18.9 points.

Los Angeles are without Bradley Beal and Yanic Konan Niederhauser is questionable with a toe problem. Darius Garland leads the Clippers at 20.6 points a game, with Brandon Ingram has played just three games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings

Our pick Over 220.5 points Tip-off 2am Monday (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Timberwolves record 14-6 Kings record 2-16

Minnesota are fifth in the West and Sacramento are last, but the Timberwolves travel without LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. Rudy Gobert is questionable for Minnesota, as is Zach LaVine for the Kings.

Edwards averaged 33.3 points in four appearances, so the offence is weaker, yet Over 220.5 points is still within reach. Sacramento concede 118.5 points at home and eight of their 11 games there have passed 220.

Minnesota's road games average 228.0 combined points. The risk is a depleted attack that scored 109 in its last outing against Memphis, with Jaden McDaniels (18.9 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (18.5) now the main scorers.

Sacramento are 1-10 at home but have had three days off against Minnesota's one. Darius Acuff Jr. leads the Kings with 24.4 points and 7.3 assists, and Domantas Sabonis averages 13.3 rebounds.