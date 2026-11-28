Five games make up the NBA schedule on Saturday 28 November 2026, with tip-offs running from 10pm GMT to 1.30am on Sunday.

The standout is Philadelphia at Houston, where the 76ers play the second night of a back-to-back without Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards

Our pick Wizards +3.5 Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Capital One Arena, Washington DC Orlando Magic record 7-10 Washington Wizards record 7-12

Orlando are eighth in the Eastern Conference and Washington tenth. Paolo Banchero remains out with a right high-ankle sprain, which has pushed more of the playmaking onto Franz Wagner, who averages 8.1 assists.

We are backing Wizards +3.5. Washington won both meetings this season, 103-94 in Orlando and 116-96 at home, and margins of nine and 20 points suggest they handle this matchup well.

Anthony Davis averages 25.6 points and Trae Young 8.9 assists, which gives Washington the more dependable creators on the floor.

Orlando's 6-4 road record is the case for them as favourites, yet it counts for little against a side that has already beaten them in Orlando and in Washington.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

Our pick Over 213.5 points Tip-off 11pm (GMT) Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte Brooklyn Nets record 4-14 Charlotte Hornets record 4-13

Brooklyn are 14th in the East and Charlotte 13th, with only Milwaukee below them. Charlotte have lost their last five, while the Nets play the second night of a back-to-back after a 100-124 defeat at Toronto.

We like Over 213.5 points. Brooklyn's road games average 229.3 combined points, and eight of their 11 have finished above 220.

Defence drives much of that, because the Nets concede 119.2 points a game, while Charlotte's home games still average 216.7 combined.

Grayson Allen, who averages 14.9 points, is questionable with a concussion. Brooklyn's back-to-back is the main risk to the over, but this defence has been giving up points on fresh legs too.

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls

Our pick Over 234.5 points Tip-off 1am Sunday (GMT) Venue United Center, Chicago Indiana Pacers record 6-13 Chicago Bulls record 6-12

Indiana and Chicago are 12th and 11th in the East, one defeat apart. The Pacers arrive after an 87-111 home loss to Philadelphia on Friday night and play again on the second night of a back-to-back.

The pick is Over 234.5 points, the highest total on the night. Chicago's home games average 244.4 combined points and six of their eight have passed 230.

Indiana's road games run almost as high at 238.7 combined, and both teams play at more than 101 possessions a game.

Norman Powell, Chicago's leading scorer at 20.8 points a game, is out with a hamstring problem. Indiana's back-to-back is the risk, though Chicago concede 122.6 points a game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks

Our pick Thunder -11.5 Tip-off 1am Sunday (GMT) Venue Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Oklahoma City Thunder record 10-9 Milwaukee Bucks record 2-18

Milwaukee are 2-18 and bottom of the East, and they play the second night of a back-to-back after a 98-113 defeat at Detroit. Oklahoma City are ninth in the West and arrive with two days of rest.

We are taking Thunder -11.5. Milwaukee are 1-9 at home and lose by an average of 12.5 points there, a shade beyond this spread.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.1 points, and 36.0 across his last four appearances, against a Bucks defence that allows 119.9 points a game.

Oklahoma City are short-handed, with Aday Mara out tonight and Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams out long term, and they have lost four of their last five. Tyler Herro scored 50 against Philadelphia on 21 November, which shows Milwaukee can still score.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets

Our pick Rockets -12.5 Tip-off 1.30am Sunday (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Philadelphia 76ers record 16-4 Houston Rockets record 14-5

Philadelphia lead the East at 16-4 but play the second night of a back-to-back, after a 111-87 win at Indiana on Friday. Joel Embiid (right foot plantar fasciitis management) and LeBron James (back injury management) are both out.

We are backing Rockets -12.5. Houston are 9-1 at home with an average margin of 10.3 points, and none of their 10 home games has been decided by five points or fewer.

Jaylen Brown is out with a hamstring problem too, so Kevin Durant at 21.5 points and Alperen Sengun at 22.0 face a Philadelphia group missing three of its top four scorers.

The spread sits above Houston's home margin and Philadelphia are 8-1 on the road, so the case rests on the visitors' absences and travel.