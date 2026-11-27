The NBA Cup group stage ends on Friday 27 November with 11 games on the NBA schedule, tipping off between 12am and 2.30am GMT on Saturday.

Lakers at Spurs, a meeting of the West's top two, is the standout. Two picks lean on rest, with Indiana and Toronto both better rested than their opponents.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks prediction

Our pick New York Knicks to win Tip-off 12am GMT (Saturday) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Heat record 10-7 Knicks record 12-6

New York are third in the East and the reigning NBA Cup champions, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's Heat sit sixth. Both sides come in on one day of rest.

The case for Knicks to win rests on defence. New York concede 101.3 points per home game, and Miami concede 116.8 per road game, a gap of more than 15 points.

Miami lost 111-104 at Philadelphia on Wednesday after four straight wins, while New York beat Cleveland 121-102 on Thursday. The Heat score more, at 119.7 points per game to the Knicks' 109.6, so New York's defence decides this.

OG Anunoby is listed as out with a calf problem, which thins New York's wing rotation. That is the Heat's best opening, but a home defence this tight still gives the Knicks the edge.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Our pick Indiana Pacers +7.5 Tip-off 12.30am GMT (Saturday) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis 76ers record 15-4 Pacers record 6-12

Philadelphia lead the East with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the starting five. Indiana sit 12th, so the 76ers are the obvious side and the points are the better question.

The case for Indiana +7.5 starts with the head-to-head. Both meetings this season were decided by seven points or fewer, with Philadelphia winning 114-109 and then 131-124.

Rest points the same way. Indiana have had three days off, while Philadelphia have one day of rest and have played two back-to-backs in their last five games.

Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia at 25.9 points per game, and Pascal Siakam, on 22.9, carries Indiana's scoring while Tyrese Haliburton is listed as out with a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia are 7-1 on the road, so this pick backs a close game and does not predict an upset. Brown is also listed as day-to-day with a hamstring problem, with an update due on Thursday.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics prediction

Our pick Boston Celtics -3.5 Tip-off 1am GMT (Saturday) Venue TD Garden, Boston Hawks record 11-6 Celtics record 12-6

Atlanta are without CJ McCollum, who is listed as out with a calf injury, though they arrive on four days' rest against Boston's two.

The Celtics are 6-1 at home with a +12.6 point differential in those games, which backs Boston -3.5 despite the rest gap. Our full breakdown of Hawks vs Celtics covers the player props.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Over 225.5 points Tip-off 2am GMT (Saturday) Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Mavericks record 11-7 Suns record 9-8

Dallas have clinched West Group A and Phoenix are already eliminated, which leaves little riding on the result beyond pride.

The better reason to back Over 225.5 points is scoring history. All nine of Dallas's road games have topped 220 combined points, averaging 228.4, and Phoenix's home games average 231.7.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Our pick Portland Trail Blazers to win Tip-off 2.30am GMT (Saturday) Venue Moda Center, Portland Warriors record 9-8 Trail Blazers record 11-6

Golden State's winning run ended in Houston earlier this month, the night Stephen Curry left the game. Curry is listed as out and is due to be re-evaluated on Friday.

Until he is cleared, Portland to win is the pick. The Warriors are 2-7 on the road and concede 120.1 points per away game, while Portland are sixth in the West.

Golden State lost three straight in the days that followed, by 21, 22 and 28 points, before narrow and then comfortable wins over Boston and Sacramento at home.

Portland have beaten Milwaukee and Philadelphia in their last five games, with Deni Avdija scoring 24.3 points per game. A cleared Curry would change this pick, so check his status first.

Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Victor Wembanyama over 11.5 rebounds Tip-off 2.30am GMT (Saturday) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Lakers record 15-3 Spurs record 15-4

The West's top two meet in San Antonio, with the Lakers a game ahead in the standings. Luka Doncic averages 36.6 points for the visitors, against 30.7 for Victor Wembanyama.

The edge on the glass sits with the home side, which is why Wembanyama over 11.5 rebounds is the pick. He averages 12.5, and San Antonio collect 48.4 rebounds per game to the Lakers' 41.3.

Rest is the main risk. The Lakers have had three days off, while the Spurs are on one day and played a back-to-back recently, so Wembanyama's minutes are worth watching.

Austin Reaves is listed as out with a heel injury, though he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, so check his status before tip-off.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz prediction

Our pick Denver Nuggets -7.5 Tip-off 2.30am GMT (Saturday) Venue Delta Center, Salt Lake City Nuggets record 10-6 Jazz record 3-16

Utah are out of the Cup and without Lauri Markkanen, who is listed as out with a hand fracture. Denver arrive after a 101-120 home loss to Dallas.

The Jazz are 1-9 at home with a -8.2 point differential, which supports Denver -7.5. Our full breakdown of Nuggets vs Jazz covers props for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Also on tonight's slate

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons (12.30am GMT). Our pick is Detroit Pistons to win . Milwaukee are 2-17 and out of the Cup, and they concede 120.0 points per road game.

. Milwaukee are 2-17 and out of the Cup, and they concede 120.0 points per road game. Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors (12.30am GMT). Our pick is Toronto Raptors to win . Brooklyn play on one day of rest after Thursday's win in Milwaukee and concede 117.6 points per road game, while Toronto have had three days off, even with RJ Barrett listed as out.

. Brooklyn play on one day of rest after Thursday's win in Milwaukee and concede 117.6 points per road game, while Toronto have had three days off, even with RJ Barrett listed as out. Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves (1.30am GMT). Our pick is Minnesota Timberwolves to win . Minnesota are 9-3 at home and concede 103.4 points per home game, though LaMelo Ball is listed as day-to-day with an ankle problem.

. Minnesota are 9-3 at home and concede 103.4 points per home game, though LaMelo Ball is listed as day-to-day with an ankle problem. New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers (2.30am GMT). Our pick is Over 235.5 points . New Orleans road games average 246.0 combined points, with five of seven topping 230, and both sides are out of the Cup.