Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · Sunday 29 November, 11pm GMT Quick summary Tip of the match New York Knicks to win Game total Under 220 combined points Key player prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 rebounds Injury alert OG Anunoby (Knicks) Out; CJ McCollum (Hawks) Out

The reigning NBA champions New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday 29 November in a rematch of last April's first-round series, with Atlanta on a five-game winning streak and New York fresh from an NBA Cup exit.

The Hawks sit second in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-6 and the Knicks fifth at 12-7, and this is the first of four meetings between the sides on the NBA schedule this season.

How are the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks shaping up?

Form Guide (Last 5) Atlanta Hawks 12-6 · 2nd in East W W W W W 107.0 PPG 99.6 Opp PPG +7.4 Diff 1 day Rest New York Knicks 12-7 · 5th in East W W W W L 107.6 PPG 102.2 Opp PPG +5.4 Diff 1 day Rest

Atlanta have won five in a row, the latest an 87-86 victory at Boston on Friday that took them to the top of their NBA Cup group.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker drove to break a tie inside the final minute and added two free throws with 2.6 seconds left, after the Hawks had trailed by 15 points in the third quarter.

New York's Friday ended differently, a 108-105 home defeat to Miami in which Jalen Brunson missed the first of three free throws with 9.8 seconds left after the Knicks had recovered from a 23-point deficit.

That loss ended the Knicks' defence of an NBA Cup they won last season, and it gives them an extra home game in December along with some additional rest, a trade-off coach Mike Brown had already acknowledged by pointing to the strain knockout games place on his main players.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks Knicks +2.5 111.6 114.1 Off. rating Knicks -0.4 108.7 108.3 Def. rating Knicks +1.2 45.2 46.4 RPG Knicks -0.4 15.1 14.7 TOV Hawks +2.6 29.8 27.2 APG

Atlanta's run has been built on defence and transition, since the Hawks outscored opponents in transition in 16 of their first 17 games and Jalen Johnson ranks fourth in the league for transition points per game.

Over the full season the numbers lean towards New York at both ends, with the Knicks posting a 114.1 offensive rating to Atlanta's 111.6 and a 108.3 defensive rating to Atlanta's 108.7.

The sharpest contrast is tempo, since the Hawks average 102.5 possessions a game and the Knicks only 95.2, which makes pace the thing to watch from the opening tip.

The venue splits sharpen it further, as Atlanta score 113.1 points a game on the road while New York concede 101.9 at home, so one of those figures is going to move on Sunday.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks team news and rotations

Injury Report Atlanta Hawks CJ McCollum (calf) Out Jock Landale (hip) Out Asa Newell (toe surgery) Out New York Knicks OG Anunoby (left calf strain) Out Andre Drummond (concussion) Out Miles McBride (groin) Out Jordan Clarkson (foot) Out

Atlanta are without CJ McCollum, who averages 14.5 points and is out with a calf injury, and without big men Jock Landale (hip) and Asa Newell (toe surgery).

That leaves Onyeka Okongwu, Zuby Ejiofor and Dorian Finney-Smith as the available bigs alongside Johnson, with the guard minutes falling to Alexander-Walker, Kingston Flemings, Dyson Daniels and Aaron Wiggins.

New York have more rotation pieces to replace, with OG Anunoby (left calf strain), the biggest scoring loss at 16.3 points a game, Andre Drummond (concussion), Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) all listed as out.

The projected Atlanta starters are Flemings, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Johnson and Okongwu, while New York's likeliest five is Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet and Karl-Anthony Towns, with Shamet averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Both lineups and the final injury designations are confirmed only by Sunday's official reports.

The Hawks vs. Knicks matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The lead guards Jalen Brunson NYK VS Nickeil Alexander-Walker ATL 26.2 Brunson PPG 6.0 Brunson APG 21.2 Alexander-Walker PPG 3.5 Alexander-Walker 3PM Last 5 PPG, Brunson 23.8 and Alexander-Walker 20.6 Atlanta have no other guard averaging anything close to Alexander-Walker's output while McCollum is out, which makes his shot volume the Hawks' main scoring lever. The glass Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Onyeka Okongwu ATL 13.4 Towns RPG 8.2 Okongwu RPG 54.4% Towns FG% 47.8% Okongwu FG% Last 5 RPG, Towns 11.3 and Okongwu 9.0 Okongwu is the only Atlanta big who has played all five of the recent games, so foul trouble would force Ejiofor into a bigger role.

Brunson against Alexander-Walker is the headline duel, as the Hawks have leaned on Alexander-Walker's scoring and shot-making with McCollum out while the Knicks run almost everything through Brunson. Daniels, who averages 3.1 steals a game, gives Atlanta its best route to disrupting Brunson's rhythm.

In the middle, Towns shoots 54.4% from the field and rebounds far more than Okongwu, who has less cover than usual with Landale and Newell out, so Ejiofor's minutes off the bench matter.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks player props

Player Props to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 10.5 13.4 Season 11.3 Last 5 18 GP Atlanta have two big men out and their remaining rotation is short, so Towns should keep seeing the volume of defensive rebounds that has carried his recent average above this mark. Nickeil Alexander-Walker ATL Points Over 19.5 21.2 Season 20.6 Last 5 18 GP With McCollum out, Alexander-Walker is Atlanta's primary creator and has scored at this level through the whole winning streak. Jalen Johnson ATL Rebounds Over 8.5 9.3 Season 10.4 Last 5 15 GP Johnson has rebounded better over the last five games than across the season, and New York are without Drummond, their second-best rebounder by average.

Hawks vs. Knicks head-to-head record

Season Series · 2026 playoffs, first round (no 2026-27 meeting yet) 30 Apr 2026 Knicks 140-89 Hawks R1 Gm 6 · Atlanta 28 Apr 2026 Knicks 126-97 Hawks R1 Gm 5 · New York 25 Apr 2026 Knicks 114-98 Hawks R1 Gm 4 · Atlanta 23 Apr 2026 Hawks 109-108 Knicks R1 Gm 3 · Atlanta 20 Apr 2026 Hawks 107-106 Knicks R1 Gm 2 · New York 18 Apr 2026 Knicks 113-102 Hawks R1 Gm 1 · New York

The Knicks won last season's first-round series 4-2, although the Hawks led it 2-1 after taking Game 2 by a point at the Garden and Game 3 by another in Atlanta.

New York then won the last three games by 16, 29 and 51 points, with Brunson scoring 39 in Game 5 and Anunoby 29 in the 140-89 finale, while McCollum scored 32 in Game 2 for Atlanta.

Both rosters have changed since April, so the series is background rather than a guide, and this season's meetings start level at 0-0 with three more due in January and April. Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Okongwu and Daniels are Hawks regulars from that series who are available now, as are Brunson, Towns, Hart and Bridges for New York.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks tips and prediction

Result New York Knicks to win Home court, a defence that concedes 101.9 points per game at the Garden and the stronger rebounding side make New York the safer pick in a tight game. Total Under 220 combined points The Knicks have gone over 220 in only three of 11 home games, against five of 10 for Atlanta on the road, and their slower pace should drag the total down. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 rebounds Atlanta are short of size with two big men out, and Towns has stayed above this mark in his recent form. Prop Nickeil Alexander-Walker Over 19.5 points He has scored at this level through the five-game streak and carries a heavier creating load with McCollum out. Parlay Towns Over 10.5 rebounds and Johnson Over 8.5 rebounds Two frontcourt players facing opponents short of rebounding cover, with neither outcome depending on who wins the game.

Score Prediction Knicks 111-106 Hawks Predicted margin 5 points, total 217

New York have the stronger season-long numbers at both ends, a rebounding edge through Towns against a short Atlanta frontcourt, and home court, which is enough to back them in a tight game, even if 10 of the first 17 opponents behind Atlanta's streak carried losing records.

The Knicks prefer a slower game than the Hawks, and that tempo should keep the scoring down, with the home side reaching the low 110s and the visitors finishing around 106.