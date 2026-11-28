Quick summary Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs · Frost Bank Center · Sunday 9pm GMT Tip of the match San Antonio Spurs to win Game total Under 220 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama over 12.5 rebounds Injury alert Mitchell Robinson, Celtics, Out (illness)

Boston Celtics, who have lost three of their last four games by a single point, visit San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, with the Spurs having just reclaimed the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs came from 20 points down to beat the Lakers 99-96 on Friday, while the Celtics lost 87-86 to Atlanta on the same night.

Boston have spent the summer reshaping the team around Jayson Tatum and Paul George, who arrived from Philadelphia in the July trade that sent Jaylen Brown the other way, while San Antonio kept most of the group that reached last season's Finals and lost 4-1 to the Knicks.

What is the form for Celtics vs. Spurs?

Form Guide (Last 5) Boston Celtics 12-7 · 4th in the East L L L W L 100.2 PPG 98.6 Opp PPG +1.6 Diff 1 day Rest San Antonio Spurs 16-4 · 1st in the West W W W L W 114.2 PPG 104.4 Opp PPG +9.8 Diff 1 day Rest

Boston have lost four of their last five games, and three of those defeats came by exactly one point, at Sacramento, at Golden State and at home to Atlanta, after a four-point defeat at Denver had started the slide.

Friday's loss to the Hawks was the messiest of the three, as the Celtics committed 26 turnovers and head coach Joe Mazzulla blamed his own play calling afterwards.

That result cost Boston the NBA Cup group and sends them to Detroit for a quarter-final as a wild card, so Sunday is a regular-season game played with a Cup trip ahead.

San Antonio have won four of their last five and sit first in the Western Conference standings, with the only blemish a 116-111 defeat at Portland that came while Fox and Harper were both missing.

Friday's comeback sealed the Spurs' own wild-card place in the Cup, with Victor Wembanyama finishing on 25 points and 16 rebounds and Stephon Castle adding 26.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Boston Celtics San Antonio Spurs Spurs +3.0 114.5 117.5 Off. rating Celtics -1.2 105.2 106.4 Def. rating Spurs +2.8 45.5 48.3 RPG Spurs -1.5 14.7 13.2 TOV Spurs +2.1% 44.2% 46.3% FG%

The season numbers favour the Spurs, who hold the better net rating at +11.1 against +9.4 for Boston, and most of that gap comes from how each side handles possession.

Boston turn the ball over 14.7 times a game against 13.2 for San Antonio, and Friday's 26 showed how quickly that habit can undo a decent defence.

That defence is where the Celtics have their edge, as they concede 100.4 points a game on the road, so their route to a win is a low-scoring game, although the Spurs' 8-3 home record and steadier ball handling make San Antonio the safer pick.

Celtics vs. Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Boston Celtics Mitchell Robinson illness Out Devin Carter G League two-way Out Dillon Mitchell G League two-way Out San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper hip strain Played off the bench against the Lakers after an upgrade from questionable Unconfirmed De'Aaron Fox shin contusion Played against the Lakers after an upgrade from questionable Unconfirmed Tobias Harris calf Out Jayden Quaintance knee Out Maliq Brown G League two-way Out

Boston will be without centre Mitchell Robinson, who is out with an illness, which leaves Neemias Queta as the main source of size after he pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds against Atlanta.

Jordan Walsh, who started 10 of the Celtics' first 18 games, did not play on Friday, and George managed eight points with six turnovers in the same game, so the rotation behind Tatum is worth watching.

San Antonio have Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox back after both returned against the Lakers, with Harper coming off the bench, although neither side had published its Sunday injury report when this preview was written.

Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain out for the Spurs, and Wembanyama is available after missing the win at Sacramento with back pain, having returned for the games at Portland and against the Lakers.

Which matchups could decide Celtics vs. Spurs?

Key Matchups Wembanyama against the Boston frontcourt Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Neemias Queta BOS 37.8 Wemby PPG L5 3.7 Wemby BPG 7.8 Queta RPG 10.8 Queta RPG L5 With Robinson out, Queta takes most of the centre minutes and has to keep rebounding without giving the ball away against a Spurs team that leads the NBA in blocks. Castle against Tatum Stephon Castle SAS VS Jayson Tatum BOS 22.8 Castle PPG L5 9.4 Castle APG L5 28.0 Tatum PPG L5 26.9 Tatum PPG Castle outplayed Luka Doncic late on Friday, while Tatum is coming off 20 points on 8-for-22 shooting against Atlanta.

Wembanyama against Boston's three-point volume shapes the game, as the Celtics make 16.1 threes a game against 12.4 for the Spurs while he blocks 3.7 shots, and Queta is the Celtic most likely to meet him at the rim with Robinson out.

Castle against Tatum is the other duel, since Castle has averaged 22.8 points and 9.4 assists over the last five games while Tatum has scored 28.0 a night in that run, even though he shot 8-for-22 in the loss to Atlanta and Boston still lost.

Player props for Celtics vs. Spurs

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Rebounds Over 12.5 12.7 Season 15.3 Last 5 19 GP He collected 16 against the Lakers, and Boston's reliance on the three-point shot leaves long rebounds for a centre who gets to them first. Stephon Castle SAS Assists Over 5.5 6.5 Season 9.4 Last 5 20 GP Castle has run the offence while Fox and Harper moved in and out of the lineup, and Boston's turnover trouble hands him transition chances. Paul George BOS Points Under 19.5 19.6 Season 16.3 Last 5 16 GP He had eight points and six turnovers against Atlanta, and the Spurs hold opponents to 105.5 points a game.

Celtics vs. Spurs head-to-head record

Season Series 10 Mar 2026 Spurs 125-116 Celtics San Antonio 10 Jan 2026 Spurs 100-95 Celtics Boston 29 Mar 2025 Celtics 121-111 Spurs San Antonio 12 Feb 2025 Celtics 116-103 Spurs Boston

The Spurs won both meetings last season, 100-95 in Boston on 10 January and 125-116 in San Antonio on 10 March.

Boston had won both games the season before, so the last four meetings are split evenly, and the teams have not met yet in 2026-27, which makes Sunday the first look at how the new-look Celtics handle Wembanyama.

Both rosters have changed since, most of all in Boston, and the return game is on the NBA schedule for 24 March 2027 in Boston.

Celtics vs. Spurs prediction and tips

Spread San Antonio Spurs to win The Spurs win the glass and protect the ball better, and they have taken four of their last five. Total Under 220 points Boston's road games have passed that mark only three times in 11, which outweighs the five in 11 for San Antonio at home. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 12.5 rebounds Boston's heavy three-point volume leaves plenty of long misses for him to clean up. Prop Paul George under 19.5 points George shot poorly and turned it over six times on Friday, and Boston's offence stalled late in that game. Parlay Wembanyama over 12.5 rebounds with Stephon Castle over 5.5 assists Both lines rest on San Antonio controlling possession, which their lower turnover count and rebounding edge support.

Score Prediction Celtics 105-112 Spurs Predicted margin seven points, total 217

San Antonio are the pick because they are better on the glass, give the ball away less and arrive in better recent form, while Boston's three one-point defeats show a side that keeps losing the final possessions, with Tatum and George unable to carry the offence once the turnovers pile up.

Boston should stay within reach, as they have in each of their recent losses, since all four of those defeats came by no more than four points, so the prediction is a controlled Spurs win rather than a rout.