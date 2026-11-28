Boston Celtics, who have lost three of their last four games by a single point, visit San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday, with the Spurs having just reclaimed the top seed in the Western Conference.
The Spurs came from 20 points down to beat the Lakers 99-96 on Friday, while the Celtics lost 87-86 to Atlanta on the same night.
Boston have spent the summer reshaping the team around Jayson Tatum and Paul George, who arrived from Philadelphia in the July trade that sent Jaylen Brown the other way, while San Antonio kept most of the group that reached last season's Finals and lost 4-1 to the Knicks.
What is the form for Celtics vs. Spurs?
Boston have lost four of their last five games, and three of those defeats came by exactly one point, at Sacramento, at Golden State and at home to Atlanta, after a four-point defeat at Denver had started the slide.
Friday's loss to the Hawks was the messiest of the three, as the Celtics committed 26 turnovers and head coach Joe Mazzulla blamed his own play calling afterwards.
That result cost Boston the NBA Cup group and sends them to Detroit for a quarter-final as a wild card, so Sunday is a regular-season game played with a Cup trip ahead.
San Antonio have won four of their last five and sit first in the Western Conference standings, with the only blemish a 116-111 defeat at Portland that came while Fox and Harper were both missing.
Friday's comeback sealed the Spurs' own wild-card place in the Cup, with Victor Wembanyama finishing on 25 points and 16 rebounds and Stephon Castle adding 26.
The season numbers favour the Spurs, who hold the better net rating at +11.1 against +9.4 for Boston, and most of that gap comes from how each side handles possession.
Boston turn the ball over 14.7 times a game against 13.2 for San Antonio, and Friday's 26 showed how quickly that habit can undo a decent defence.
That defence is where the Celtics have their edge, as they concede 100.4 points a game on the road, so their route to a win is a low-scoring game, although the Spurs' 8-3 home record and steadier ball handling make San Antonio the safer pick.
Celtics vs. Spurs team news and rotations
Boston will be without centre Mitchell Robinson, who is out with an illness, which leaves Neemias Queta as the main source of size after he pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds against Atlanta.
Jordan Walsh, who started 10 of the Celtics' first 18 games, did not play on Friday, and George managed eight points with six turnovers in the same game, so the rotation behind Tatum is worth watching.
San Antonio have Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox back after both returned against the Lakers, with Harper coming off the bench, although neither side had published its Sunday injury report when this preview was written.
Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance remain out for the Spurs, and Wembanyama is available after missing the win at Sacramento with back pain, having returned for the games at Portland and against the Lakers.
Which matchups could decide Celtics vs. Spurs?
Wembanyama against Boston's three-point volume shapes the game, as the Celtics make 16.1 threes a game against 12.4 for the Spurs while he blocks 3.7 shots, and Queta is the Celtic most likely to meet him at the rim with Robinson out.
Castle against Tatum is the other duel, since Castle has averaged 22.8 points and 9.4 assists over the last five games while Tatum has scored 28.0 a night in that run, even though he shot 8-for-22 in the loss to Atlanta and Boston still lost.
Player props for Celtics vs. Spurs
Celtics vs. Spurs head-to-head record
The Spurs won both meetings last season, 100-95 in Boston on 10 January and 125-116 in San Antonio on 10 March.
Boston had won both games the season before, so the last four meetings are split evenly, and the teams have not met yet in 2026-27, which makes Sunday the first look at how the new-look Celtics handle Wembanyama.
Both rosters have changed since, most of all in Boston, and the return game is on the NBA schedule for 24 March 2027 in Boston.
Celtics vs. Spurs prediction and tips
San Antonio are the pick because they are better on the glass, give the ball away less and arrive in better recent form, while Boston's three one-point defeats show a side that keeps losing the final possessions, with Tatum and George unable to carry the offence once the turnovers pile up.
Boston should stay within reach, as they have in each of their recent losses, since all four of those defeats came by no more than four points, so the prediction is a controlled Spurs win rather than a rout.