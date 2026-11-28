The Los Angeles Lakers, still stinging from a second-half collapse in the NBA Cup, visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday in a meeting of two of the Western Conference’s top three sides.
Los Angeles led by 16 at half-time in San Antonio on Friday before losing 99-96 and slipping to second in the Western Conference standings, while Memphis beat Minnesota to win their Cup group and improve to 15-5.
What is the form like for the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies?
The Lakers arrive at 15-4 after a defeat that ended a run of 11 wins in 12 games, and they have lost two of their last five, with the other defeat a 97-109 loss to Utah on 18 November.
They led 54-38 at the break in San Antonio and were outscored 61-42 after it, with Luka Doncic hitting one of 13 from three-point range on a 31-point night.
Austin Reaves did return from five games out with 21 points, which gives Los Angeles a second creator again after Quentin Grimes averaged 19.6 points over the last five games to cover the gap.
Memphis have won eight of their last nine, with the only defeat in that run coming at Minnesota on 21 November, and they beat the same opponent on Friday behind 22 points from Cedric Coward and 19 off the bench from Javon Small.
Memphis lead the Lakers on four of the five season-long measures above, including offensive rating (119.9 to 118.1) and defensive rating (110.8 to 111.9), which is notable for a side that won only 25 games last year.
The rebounding gap is the widest, 45.2 to 41.4 per game, and the Lakers also turn the ball over more often, 16.6 times a game to 15.6, so the Grizzlies win more of the possession battle at both ends.
Los Angeles shoot marginally better, 48.3% to 48.0%, and a 7-2 road record shows that the offence travels.
Memphis are the opposite case, 10-1 away but only 5-4 at FedExForum despite scoring 120.1 points per home game, and that home dip is the main reason to lean towards the visitors.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies team news and rotations
The Lakers have no injury designations, and Reaves is back in the rotation after missing five games with a heel bruise, while coach JJ Redick also leans on a deep group that includes Collin Sexton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Memphis list Cameron Boozer (ankle sprain), Jerami Grant (calf strain), Isaiah Stewart (hip), Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) and GG Jackson (foot surgery) as out, along with two-way guard Richie Saunders (knee surgery).
Zach Edey does not carry a designation, although he missed the second half of Wednesday’s win over the Clippers with left ankle soreness and then played just over 12 minutes at Minnesota.
Neither side has confirmed a starting five, but the Lakers are expected to go with Doncic, Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, while Memphis should start Ty Jerome, Coward, Jaylen Wells and Edey, with Kris Murray or Cam Spencer in the fifth spot.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchups that could decide it
Doncic leads the league in scoring, while Jerome has taken on the first-option role for a Memphis side that cannot call on Boozer or Grant, and he scored 18 points at Minnesota on Friday.
Inside, Kessler and Edey will decide the rebounding battle, and with Memphis short of frontcourt depth, any early foul trouble for Edey would test the Grizzlies’ rotation.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props to watch
Doncic, Jerome and Kessler anchor the prop picks, since each has a clear role and a season average that sits above the benchmark.
Kessler offers the steadiest floor on the Lakers side, and Jerome carries the heaviest scoring load for a Memphis team missing several forwards.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies head-to-head record
Los Angeles won all three meetings last season, 117-112 in Memphis on 31 October and then 128-121 on 2 January and 120-114 on 4 January, both in Los Angeles.
The sides have not met yet in 2026-27, and two more games follow on the NBA schedule, in Los Angeles on 27 December and in Memphis on 30 March.
The Lakers also beat the Grizzlies 4-2 in the 2023 first round of the playoffs, though both rosters look very different now, with Ja Morant sent to Portland and Memphis winning only 25 games last season.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction and tips
The Lakers are the pick since Doncic’s scoring and a Memphis frontcourt missing four players outweigh the Grizzlies’ stronger season-long numbers.
Memphis are dangerous after winning eight of nine and averaging a league-high 119.8 points per game, but their 5-4 home record leaves a way in for a Lakers side that has gone 7-2 on the road.