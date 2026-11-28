Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies · FedExForum, Memphis · Sunday 29 November, 9pm GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Lakers to win Game total Over 225 combined points Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 30 points Injury alert Cameron Boozer (Grizzlies) Out, ankle sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers, still stinging from a second-half collapse in the NBA Cup, visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Sunday in a meeting of two of the Western Conference’s top three sides.

Los Angeles led by 16 at half-time in San Antonio on Friday before losing 99-96 and slipping to second in the Western Conference standings, while Memphis beat Minnesota to win their Cup group and improve to 15-5.

What is the form like for the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies?

Form Guide (Last 5) Los Angeles Lakers 15-4 · 2nd in the West W L W W L 105.2 PPG 104.0 Opp PPG +1.2 Diff 1 day Rest Memphis Grizzlies 15-5 · 3rd in the West W L W W W 113.4 PPG 103.8 Opp PPG +9.6 Diff 1 day Rest

The Lakers arrive at 15-4 after a defeat that ended a run of 11 wins in 12 games, and they have lost two of their last five, with the other defeat a 97-109 loss to Utah on 18 November.

They led 54-38 at the break in San Antonio and were outscored 61-42 after it, with Luka Doncic hitting one of 13 from three-point range on a 31-point night.

Austin Reaves did return from five games out with 21 points, which gives Los Angeles a second creator again after Quentin Grimes averaged 19.6 points over the last five games to cover the gap.

Memphis have won eight of their last nine, with the only defeat in that run coming at Minnesota on 21 November, and they beat the same opponent on Friday behind 22 points from Cedric Coward and 19 off the bench from Javon Small.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Lakers Grizzlies Grizzlies +1.8 118.1 119.9 Off. rating Grizzlies -1.1 111.9 110.8 Def. rating Grizzlies +3.8 41.4 45.2 RPG Grizzlies -1.0 16.6 15.6 TOV Lakers +0.3% 48.3% 48.0% FG%

Memphis lead the Lakers on four of the five season-long measures above, including offensive rating (119.9 to 118.1) and defensive rating (110.8 to 111.9), which is notable for a side that won only 25 games last year.

The rebounding gap is the widest, 45.2 to 41.4 per game, and the Lakers also turn the ball over more often, 16.6 times a game to 15.6, so the Grizzlies win more of the possession battle at both ends.

Los Angeles shoot marginally better, 48.3% to 48.0%, and a 7-2 road record shows that the offence travels.

Memphis are the opposite case, 10-1 away but only 5-4 at FedExForum despite scoring 120.1 points per home game, and that home dip is the main reason to lean towards the visitors.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers No players carry an injury designation Memphis Grizzlies Cameron Boozer ankle sprain Out Jerami Grant calf strain Out Isaiah Stewart hip Out Scotty Pippen Jr. back Out GG Jackson foot surgery Out Richie Saunders knee surgery Out

The Lakers have no injury designations, and Reaves is back in the rotation after missing five games with a heel bruise, while coach JJ Redick also leans on a deep group that includes Collin Sexton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Ziaire Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Memphis list Cameron Boozer (ankle sprain), Jerami Grant (calf strain), Isaiah Stewart (hip), Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) and GG Jackson (foot surgery) as out, along with two-way guard Richie Saunders (knee surgery).

Zach Edey does not carry a designation, although he missed the second half of Wednesday’s win over the Clippers with left ankle soreness and then played just over 12 minutes at Minnesota.

Neither side has confirmed a starting five, but the Lakers are expected to go with Doncic, Reaves, Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler, while Memphis should start Ty Jerome, Coward, Jaylen Wells and Edey, with Kris Murray or Cam Spencer in the fifth spot.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The scoring duel Luka Doncic LAL VS Ty Jerome MEM 36.3 Doncic PPG 24.1 Jerome PPG 7.7 Doncic APG 5.1 Jerome APG Last 5 PPG · Doncic 29.8 · Jerome 20.5 Doncic drives the Lakers offence while Jerome has become the Grizzlies first option with Boozer and Grant out. The battle in the paint Walker Kessler LAL VS Zach Edey MEM 10.9 Kessler RPG 7.0 Edey RPG 13.8 Kessler PPG 8.6 Edey PPG Last 5 RPG · Kessler 10.8 · Edey 5.8 With Stewart out, Edey is the main Memphis centre, so his minutes and foul count shape how the Grizzlies defend the rim.

Doncic leads the league in scoring, while Jerome has taken on the first-option role for a Memphis side that cannot call on Boozer or Grant, and he scored 18 points at Minnesota on Friday.

Inside, Kessler and Edey will decide the rebounding battle, and with Memphis short of frontcourt depth, any early foul trouble for Edey would test the Grizzlies’ rotation.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 30 36.3 Season avg 29.8 Last 5 avg 17 GP He scored 31 on Friday despite shooting one of 13 from three, so his scoring floor sits above this mark even on a poor shooting night. Ty Jerome MEM Points Over 20 24.1 Season avg 20.5 Last 5 avg 15 GP With Boozer and Grant out, Memphis shot creation runs through Jerome, and his last-five average still clears this line. Walker Kessler LAL Rebounds Over 9 10.9 Season avg 10.8 Last 5 avg 18 GP His rebounding has barely moved between his season and last-five averages, and Edey is the main Memphis centre with Stewart out.

Doncic, Jerome and Kessler anchor the prop picks, since each has a clear role and a season average that sits above the benchmark.

Kessler offers the steadiest floor on the Lakers side, and Jerome carries the heaviest scoring load for a Memphis team missing several forwards.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies head-to-head record

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 28 Apr 2023 Lakers 125-85 Grizzlies West first round Gm 6 · Los Angeles 4 Jan 2026 Lakers 120-114 Grizzlies Los Angeles 2 Jan 2026 Lakers 128-121 Grizzlies Los Angeles 31 Oct 2025 Lakers 117-112 Grizzlies Memphis

Los Angeles won all three meetings last season, 117-112 in Memphis on 31 October and then 128-121 on 2 January and 120-114 on 4 January, both in Los Angeles.

The sides have not met yet in 2026-27, and two more games follow on the NBA schedule, in Los Angeles on 27 December and in Memphis on 30 March.

The Lakers also beat the Grizzlies 4-2 in the 2023 first round of the playoffs, though both rosters look very different now, with Ja Morant sent to Portland and Memphis winning only 25 games last season.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction and tips

Match result Los Angeles Lakers to win Doncic's scoring and a Memphis frontcourt missing four players outweigh the Grizzlies' stronger season-long numbers. Total Over 225 combined points Both averages in this setting clear the number, 225.6 for the Lakers on the road and 231.9 for Memphis at home. Prop Luka Doncic Over 30 points His 31 on Friday came on a night when he missed 12 of 13 threes, which shows how far his scoring volume carries him. Prop Walker Kessler Over 9 rebounds He has held close to 11 a game all season and faces a Grizzlies frontcourt stripped of depth. Parlay Lakers to win and Kessler Over 9 rebounds The winner rests on Doncic and the road record while the prop rests on Kessler's steady rebounding, so the two legs draw on separate evidence.

Score Prediction Lakers 119-114 Grizzlies Predicted margin Lakers by 5 · predicted total 233

The Lakers are the pick since Doncic’s scoring and a Memphis frontcourt missing four players outweigh the Grizzlies’ stronger season-long numbers.

Memphis are dangerous after winning eight of nine and averaging a league-high 119.8 points per game, but their 5-4 home record leaves a way in for a Lakers side that has gone 7-2 on the road.