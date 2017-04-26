Leicester City defender Robert Huth takes to social media to mock Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's after the "swollen lip" he sustained on Wednesday night.

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has taken to social media to post a response to Alexis Sanchez's picture of a "swollen lip".

On Wednesday night, Sanchez posted an image of a small cut on his lip after he was involved in separate incidents with Christian Fuchs and Huth during the closing stages of Arsenal's 1-0 win.

The Chilean has come in for criticism from a number of high-profile names both in and outside of football, and Huth is the latest figure to take aim at the Gunners attacker.

Just about recovered from the arsenal battle the other night #playon 🚑 pic.twitter.com/YS2cxSjN3s — robert huth (@robert_huth) 28 April 2017

Two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton labelled Sanchez's post as "embarrassing" soon after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium.

However, manager Arsene Wenger has defended his player, as well as insisting that he was not aware of the rules regarding how far away he needed to be from throw-in taker Fuchs before the full-back threw the ball at his shoulder.