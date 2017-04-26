Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,829
Arsenal
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Huth (86' og.)
Xhaka (82'), Sanchez (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Simpson (38'), Fuchs (52'), Benalouane (80'), Huth (94')

Robert Huth takes social medial swipe at Alexis Sanchez

Leicester City defender Robert Huth takes to social media to mock Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's after the "swollen lip" he sustained on Wednesday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has taken to social media to post a response to Alexis Sanchez's picture of a "swollen lip".

On Wednesday night, Sanchez posted an image of a small cut on his lip after he was involved in separate incidents with Christian Fuchs and Huth during the closing stages of Arsenal's 1-0 win.

The Chilean has come in for criticism from a number of high-profile names both in and outside of football, and Huth is the latest figure to take aim at the Gunners attacker.


Two-weight world boxing champion Carl Frampton labelled Sanchez's post as "embarrassing" soon after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium.

However, manager Arsene Wenger has defended his player, as well as insisting that he was not aware of the rules regarding how far away he needed to be from throw-in taker Fuchs before the full-back threw the ball at his shoulder.

Alexis Sanchez reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Frampton tweets Sanchez after "swollen lip"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Huth, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Fuchs, Carl Frampton, Arsene Wenger, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsenal players react to Robert Huth's own goal in the Premier League match against Leicester City on April 26, 2016
Result: Robert Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over Leicester City
Arsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele AlliHuth takes social media swipe at SanchezWenger: 'My players have the mental strength'Wenger: Sanchez, Fuchs spat 'wasn't embarrassing'Wenger hints at Koscielny fitness boost
Bellerin: 'Spirits high in Arsenal camp'Frampton tweets Sanchez after "swollen lip"Teams announced for 2017 Emirates CupNapoli show interest in Arsenal goalkeeper?Pochettino: 'We have bigger dreams than Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Leicester City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Arsenal players react to Robert Huth's own goal in the Premier League match against Leicester City on April 26, 2016
Result: Robert Huth own goal earns Arsenal win over Leicester City
 Leicester City's Robert Huth appeals to the referee at the end of the Premier League match against Arsenal on April 26, 2017
Robert Huth takes social medial swipe at Alexis Sanchez
Shakespeare: 'My future remains on back-burner'Wes Morgan "touch and go" for Albion matchPL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'Craig Shakespeare: 'We are dejected'Wenger defends Sanchez after throw-in incident
Wenger: 'Leicester made life tough'Jamie Vardy mansion 'under attack from foxes'Team News: Walcott starts for Arsenal in Leicester clashLeicester plan another move in non-league?Wenger has no regrets over failed Vardy swoop
> Leicester City Homepage


 