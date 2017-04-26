Apr 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Attendance: 59,829
Arsenal
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Huth (86' og.)
Xhaka (82'), Sanchez (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Simpson (38'), Fuchs (52'), Benalouane (80'), Huth (94')

Arsene Wenger defends Alexis Sanchez after throw-in incident

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger defends Alexis Sanchez after the forward was booked for preventing a throw-in being taken late on in their match with Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alexis Sanchez was not aware of a rule which required him to be at least two metres away from Leicester City's long-throw specialist Christian Fuchs.

During added-on time, Sanchez stood directly next to the touchline as Fuchs attempted to aim the ball into the penalty area, before being cautioned for not being the correct distance away from Fuchs.

Sanchez was struck by the ball with one of Fuchs's attempts - where he appeared to feign injury - but Wenger has moved to support his player after his side eventually sealed a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "In the first two attempts when Fuchs tried to throw the ball in, Sanchez stood next to him and didn't know he had to be further away.

"Also the referee did not tell him to move further away and after that he got a yellow card because he didn't accept the rule. I accept that. He was not the required distance. The referee or the linesman should have told him."

Arsenal now sit just three points adrift of fifth-place Manchester United in the league standings.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 