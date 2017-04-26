Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger defends Alexis Sanchez after the forward was booked for preventing a throw-in being taken late on in their match with Leicester City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that Alexis Sanchez was not aware of a rule which required him to be at least two metres away from Leicester City's long-throw specialist Christian Fuchs.

During added-on time, Sanchez stood directly next to the touchline as Fuchs attempted to aim the ball into the penalty area, before being cautioned for not being the correct distance away from Fuchs.

Sanchez was struck by the ball with one of Fuchs's attempts - where he appeared to feign injury - but Wenger has moved to support his player after his side eventually sealed a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "In the first two attempts when Fuchs tried to throw the ball in, Sanchez stood next to him and didn't know he had to be further away.

"Also the referee did not tell him to move further away and after that he got a yellow card because he didn't accept the rule. I accept that. He was not the required distance. The referee or the linesman should have told him."

Arsenal now sit just three points adrift of fifth-place Manchester United in the league standings.