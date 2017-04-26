Apr 26, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-1
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Ward (66'), Milivojevic (79'), Zaha (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Eriksen (78')
Wanyama (26'), Walker (47'), Kane (60')

Mauricio Pochettino hails "unbelievable" Tottenham Hotspur resolve

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that his side are "alive in the title race" after battling to victory away to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur struggled to take the game to Crystal Palace in the first half of their Premier League meeting, but was happy with his side's "unbelievable" response to find all three points.

The Lilywhites headed into the clash at Selhurst Park knowing that anything less than victory would likely bring an end to their lingering title hopes, having seen Chelsea open up a seven-point lead at the top 24 hours beforehand.

It looked like being a night of frustration for Spurs against their London rivals as they toiled away with no reward, but in-form playmaker Christian Eriksen found a way through from 30 yards out 12 minutes from time to keep his side on Chelsea's heels.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after Tottenham's 1-0 win, Pochettino said: "It was a very good performance. Unbelievable. I think in the second half we played much better than in the first half.

"It was difficult in the first half for us to move the ball and find the space but we changed the shape at half time and it was more fluid; we started to find the space and started to push Palace deeper and deeper.

"It was good to get the three points and be alive in the race for the title. The challenge is to keep going. It is always better to win but it is true [the Arsenal game] is a big derby, perhaps the last at White Hart Lane and I think it will be an exciting game."

Following Sunday's derby showdown with Arsenal, Spurs make the short trip to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on May 5.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 