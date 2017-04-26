Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that his side are "alive in the title race" after battling to victory away to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur struggled to take the game to Crystal Palace in the first half of their Premier League meeting, but was happy with his side's "unbelievable" response to find all three points.

The Lilywhites headed into the clash at Selhurst Park knowing that anything less than victory would likely bring an end to their lingering title hopes, having seen Chelsea open up a seven-point lead at the top 24 hours beforehand.

It looked like being a night of frustration for Spurs against their London rivals as they toiled away with no reward, but in-form playmaker Christian Eriksen found a way through from 30 yards out 12 minutes from time to keep his side on Chelsea's heels.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after Tottenham's 1-0 win, Pochettino said: "It was a very good performance. Unbelievable. I think in the second half we played much better than in the first half.

"It was difficult in the first half for us to move the ball and find the space but we changed the shape at half time and it was more fluid; we started to find the space and started to push Palace deeper and deeper.

"It was good to get the three points and be alive in the race for the title. The challenge is to keep going. It is always better to win but it is true [the Arsenal game] is a big derby, perhaps the last at White Hart Lane and I think it will be an exciting game."

Following Sunday's derby showdown with Arsenal, Spurs make the short trip to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on May 5.