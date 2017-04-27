Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton calls Alexis Sanchez "embarrassing" after the Arsenal star posted a picture on social media of a "swollen lip".

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has criticised Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after he posted a picture of his "swollen lip" on Twitter.

During his side's Premier League fixture with Leicester City, Sanchez appeared to feign injury when a throw-in from Christian Fuchs struck him on the shoulder.

It is unclear whether Sanchez suffered what he described as a "swollen lip" from that incident or a later coming-together with Robert Huth, but Frampton - who has held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight - has wasted little time in taking aim at the attacker.

Wind it in. You're embarrassing yourself fella https://t.co/sPX1akgXEj — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) 26 April 2017

Sanchez's manager Arsene Wenger has moved to defend his player, insisting that the Chilean was not aware of the rules regarding the distance required between the throw-in taker and himself.

Arsenal now sit in sixth place in the table as they look to try to earn a spot in next season's Champions League.