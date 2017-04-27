General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Carl Frampton tweets Alexis Sanchez after "swollen lip"

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton calls Alexis Sanchez "embarrassing" after the Arsenal star posted a picture on social media of a "swollen lip".
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Two-weight world champion Carl Frampton has criticised Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez after he posted a picture of his "swollen lip" on Twitter.

During his side's Premier League fixture with Leicester City, Sanchez appeared to feign injury when a throw-in from Christian Fuchs struck him on the shoulder.

It is unclear whether Sanchez suffered what he described as a "swollen lip" from that incident or a later coming-together with Robert Huth, but Frampton - who has held world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight - has wasted little time in taking aim at the attacker.


Sanchez's manager Arsene Wenger has moved to defend his player, insisting that the Chilean was not aware of the rules regarding the distance required between the throw-in taker and himself.

Arsenal now sit in sixth place in the table as they look to try to earn a spot in next season's Champions League.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
